How Will New Kickoff Rule Impact Colts?

INDIANAPOLIS – You have already seen the NFL’s new kickoff rule in 2024 impact some of the Colts roster mechanics.

Without the likelihood of a new kickoff rule, thus leading to more returns coming in 2024, the Colts probably don’t find the value of Anthony Gould worthy of a 5th round pick.

This is the start of how teams are starting to explore ideas of tweaking their roster to tap into more kick returns coming in 2024.

Second-year special teams coordinator Brian Mason has been a busy man this season consuming a lot of film in exploring ideas of how the Colts should handle a new kickoff rule that still needs further clarification.

The thought is the kickoff will change with “tacklers” and blockers” lining up just 5 yards apart (see graphic below).

How teams decide on kickoff personnel has been an interesting topic this offseason?

With no longer the need to run some 30-40 yards before engaging a blocker and trying to make a tackle, will that lead to bigger defenders being put onto kick coverage?

With a shorter reaction time for the returners, will that lead to more punt returner type options (shiftier guys more so than elite straight-line speed)?

All of these are questions that Mason has had to ponder, and is still doing as teams await final word on the exact details of the new kickoff.

“We’re working through some of those techniques to see what do guys prefer in different techniques and fundamentals of some of the kickoff, kickoff return stuff being different,” Mason explained last month. “From a schematic standpoint, we have an idea of where the foundation of where we want to start is but it’s really hard until we can really do it. We can’t really do it because we can’t have contact until we get into training camp – that becomes a little bit more difficult for us. It’s certainly going to happen fast when we get into training camp and the preseason as everybody adapts off each other and sees what everybody else is doing with it. Certainly, that will make some things entertaining for sure. “There is definitely going to be some aspects that end up being like a punt return, I would definitely agree with that. I think there was less space in the XFL (which runs a very similar kickoff play that is being proposed) so that even more became like a confined-space punt return. This could potentially, depending on how it plays out, have a little bit more space. I think initially, it could start off somewhat similar to a kickoff, kickoff return rep but then quickly transition into more of like a punt return type of coverage rep. I certainly think, as you look at returners, there could be less space, right? It’s going to be a little bit different than your traditional kickoff return rep where the kickoff returner might have had a bunch of space to be able to build up speed and be able to make his cuts. “Because you don’t need to run as much – certainty that opens the door for all personnel to potentially be able to be used there because you’re not worried about that 30-yard run up where guys might be taxed more with their legs and things. There is some instances where maybe there will be more defensive linemen or bigger people there, that’s still kind of a little bit of a question mark. I think as you look at the XFL, the model that works the best for them is put as many good defensive tacklers as you can on the field. Who are your best tacklers? Because you know there’s going to be more returns, you know there’s going to be a little bit less running. Who are the best tacklers on the team and get as many of them on the field as possible.” Why did the NFL feel the kickoff needed to be changed?

Because it was trending towards becoming extinct.

In 17 games last season, the Colts had just 9 total kick returns, with the NFL number for returned kicks hovering around 20-25 percent.

This rule change was made to try and revive a deteriorating play, as a goal of having returns be closer to around 80 percent.

While the days of a surprise onside kick would be over (teams would have to declare onside kicks before attempting them), NFL coaches and players are overwhelmingly happy about this likely change.