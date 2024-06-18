Listen Live
What Will Pascal Siakam’s Extension Look Like?

Published on June 18, 2024

Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics - Game Two

Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly close to bringing back one of their big free agents. 

Pascal Siakam, the former Toronto star who the Pacers traded for midway through last season, is close to signing a max contract with Indiana, according to Scott Agness of Fieldhouse Files. 

The move is an expected one; Siakam and the Pacers front office both expressed interest in making their partnership a long-term one, and the Pacers surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals reinforced that as a wise move. Since the season ended, Indiana executives and coaches alike have expressed interest in bringing back most, if not all, of the key pieces in that run, and seeing where the continued growth of the roster can take them next year. 

The biggest part of that plan seems to be close to fruition. 

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Evan Sidery of Forbes Sports. Evan gave his thoughts on when the Pacers might lock Siakam down, and what the deal might look like.  

“I’d be surprised honestly, John, if something’s not done here by the end of this week…it sounds like a deal’s already close between Siakam and the Pacers. I’d have to imagine it’s probably a 4- or 5-year straight max deal. I believe the number will be 5-years, $247 million for Siakam as far as a 5-year deal goes…If I had to guess, by the end of this week John, I’d say Siakam probably signs, or at least verbally agrees, to a 4-or-5-year max. 

 Listen to that conversation and more below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

