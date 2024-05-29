Josef Newgarden Wins the 2024 Indy 500

Tonight on Trackside, we recap a thrilling and historic Indianapolis 500! Curt and Kevin give all the details on Josef Newgarden’s second 500 win in a row, the last lap pass on Pato O’Ward, details you may have missed, and more! Kevin and Curt delve into the TV ratings, and what caused them to shoot up the way they did. They talk about the likelihood of moving the start time later, and how that wouldn’t be a good idea, and how accurate weather predictions were the day before the race.

Later in the the first hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about how historically impressive it was for Josef to win two in a row, the first time since Helio Castroneves in 2002. They go over some historical stats to show how important the race was in the history of the 500, and how Newgarden is the first American to win back-to-back since Al Unser in 1970-71. They also hit on the fact that Dixon has led more Indy 500s than anyone.

To round out the first hour, Kevin talks about Stewart-Haas shutting the doors of their NASCAR team. They talk about what may happen to the drivers on the team, and if Haas plans on leaving F1 and if Andretti will buy the F1 team to get on the grid.

In the second hour of the show, Kevin and Curt talk about if the race was one of the best ever. Regardless, the fans were entertained. They talk about the red flags during the race last year, and how this year felt more natural and proper as the last part of the race had a long green flag stint. They talk about IndyCar drivers competing in NASCAR races, and the likelihood of more of these cross overs in the future. They also answer listener questions about why the race was so competitive and talk about Sting Ray Robb’s performance.

Later in the second hour, Kevin and Curt talk about Kyle Larson, and how he believes he let everyone down. We hear about the tug of war between Larson’s NASCAR team and his IndyCar team. Larson has not received his waiver, and if he will come back next year to race after this year’s let down.

Kevin and Curt end the show going over what they missed and answering listener questions.