Herta Quickest in Monday Practice

Tonight on Trackside, it’s the Burger Bash! The show will be joined by plenty of drivers and personalities live off of Turn 1 at IMS. Conor Daly joins Curt and Kevin first, and talks about his month of May so far. Conor talks about Dreyer and Reinbold Racing, and how they could compete the whole season if they wanted to. James Hinchcliffe gives some analysis on practice today, and how good Penske cars are. Conor talks about 100 Days to Indy, and an odd question Kevin was asked about comparing Scott Dixon and Conor Daly. We also hear from Romain Grosjean, Agustín Canapino, Ryan Hunter-Reay and Santino Ferucci.

Later in the the show, Kevin and Curt talk to the founders of Cluster Truck and talk to them about how Cluster Truck works. We also hear from some of the other donors to the Burger Bash.

Kevin and Curt end the first hour talking about what will happen during the second hour of the show, including upcoming driver appearances.

In the second hour, Sting Ray Robb joins the show to talk about some of the sponsors that made his ride at IMS possible, his upcoming marriage, and what he likes about Indiana. He talks about the porch parties he saw after the race around IMS, and how his month of May has been so far. He talks about some gremlins in the car, but also the confidence he has going into the 500. He sheds some light on the Ferrucci/Grosjean rivalry, and drama between Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin. Kevin and Curt talk about Marcus Ericsson’s qualifying run, and the rationale behind having him go out with eight minutes left.

Later in the second hour we hear more people from Cluster Truck, and how the company came to be. Kevin and Curt talk about how outstanding their burgers are. Kevin and Curt expand on the last row shootout conversation, and what stands out to them. Curt talks about Kyle Larson’s adaptability and how he mixed it up in traffic today. They also talk about how much we can figure out from the Monday practice, if anything.

Kevin and Curt round out the show talking about what they liked about Burger Bash. Kevin gives thanks to key sponsors, and he and Dr. Lee talk about the purpose of the Burger Bash.