Listen Live
Sports

The Advertisers of Modern Racing

Published on May 17, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

1986 Indy 500

Source: Heinz Kluetmeier / Getty

Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, Jake and Mike talk about the sponsors and commercials in past Indy 500’s, such as Pennzoil with Rick Mears, Texaco/Havoline, Cam2, and STP with Granatelli that brings back nostalgia for many race fans. 

In the second half of the show, Jake and Mike talk more about in the sponsors that help give the Indy 500 looks such as Willard with Parnelli Jones. They also look into more food/drink sponsorships such as Domino’s on Al Unser Jr along with Budweiser on Bobby Rahal. 

Related Stories

In the final segment of the show, Jake and Mike talk about the popularity with Target and Chip Ganassi Racing along with the Johnny Lightning special. 

https://omny.fm/shows/beyond-the-bricks-podcast/jake-and-mike-talk-about-the-advertisers-of-modern 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending
NFL: AUG 01 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Kevin Bowen

Observations From Colts Rookie Minicamp Practice

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Nick Cottongim

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 22 Pitt at Louisville
Kevin Bowen

Colts Made Rare Move In Trading Up For Matt Goncalves

NFL: JAN 06 Texans at Colts 5 items
Kevin Bowen

5 Takeaways From Colts 2024 Schedule

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close