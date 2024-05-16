Colts Schedule For 2024 Season

INDIANAPOLIS – On paper, it’s a much different quarterback schedule for the Colts in 2024.

Along with a beefed up AFC South slate, the Colts will take on the AFC East, NFC North and travel to take on the Giants in 2024.

Here is the 2024 regular season schedule for the Colts:

Week 1, vs. Texans, September 8th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-How about this for an opener? The Texans had quite the first-year campaign for DeMeco Ryans and C.J. Stroud. They look like legit AFC South contenders for years to come. And, yes, the Colts have not won a season-opener since the 2013 season, which ties the longest mark NFL history.

Week 2, at Packers, September 15th, (Sunday, 1:00 PM, FOX)

-Back in the 2020 Draft, there were a lot of rumors about the Colts having Jordan Love interest. That was beyond overblown though. It’ll be Love and the Packers hosting the Colts next year. The Packers will have a little extra rest for this one, as they open the season on Friday, September 6th in Brazil.

Week 3, vs. Bears, September 22nd (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-It’ll be Caleb Williams as the No. 1 overall pick coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. And will Matt Eberflus back inside of Lucas Oil Stadium? It’s the “once every 8 years” trip for the Bears to Indianapolis.

Week 4, vs. Steelers, September 29th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-This matchup seems to be an annual one and will occur at Lucas Oil Stadium for a 3rd straight year. The Steelers snuck into the postseason on the final week of the season. Russell Wilson is the likely Steelers QB.

Week 5, at Jaguars, October 6th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-Yes, again we have to point it out: the Colts have not won a game in Jacksonville since the 2014 season. This is quite the quarterback start to the year for Indianapolis.

Week 6, at Titans, October 13th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-The Colts got over their Titans/Mike Vrabel hump in 2023 by sweeping Tennessee, after having previously lost 5 straight to them

Week 7, vs. Dolphins, October 20th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, FOX)

-It’s a much-better slate of opposing quarterbacks inside of Lucas Oil Stadium in 2024, and you are seeing it early in the season. This will be Tua Tagovailoa also making his Indy-debut as an opponent.

Week 8: at Texans, October 27th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-So this means both Texans games in 2024 will fall before Halloween. Is that ideal? Does that matter? Certainly you won’t have a juicy late-season matchup like you had to cap last season. But hopefully it means you get healthy Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud in both of these matchups.

Week 9, at Vikings, November 3rd (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-The Vikings have some quarterback questions entering the offseason, and they answered those by trading up for Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy in 10th overall. This road game will be one of the louder environments the Colts will encounter in 2024.

Week 10, vs. Bills, November 10th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-Josh Allen has never played a game in Indianapolis, so this’ll be a first for the Colts seeing the talented Bills QB. Buffalo won 5 straight to end the season and capture the AFC East. This marks 10 straight Sunday 1:00 kicks to start the year for the Colts.

Week 11, at Jets, November 17th (Sunday, 8:20 PM, NBC)

-Well, the lone (scheduled) primetime game for the Colts in 2024 is a trip to New York (actually, New Jersey). It’s actually multiple visits to MetLife, with this one being against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets in 2024 .

Week 12, vs. Lions, November 24th (Sunday, 1:00 PM, FOX)

-The fighting Dan Campbell’s will be in Indy next season after they won their division and hosted a playoff game for the first time in 30 years. This is what seems to be the ‘annual home Sunday week of Thanksgiving’ game for the Colts.

Week 13, at Patriots, December 1st (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-Yes, it’ll be a 5th straight matchup against the Patriots, and this one comes with a return to Foxborough, and not playing in Frankfurt, Germany. Who will be the Patriots QB? Will new head coach Jerod Mayo have rookie Drake Maye under center?

Week 14, Bye

-It’s another late bye week for the Colts. And, for a second straight season, the Colts will not have a mini bye week because of no Thursday Night game.

Week 15: at Broncos, December 15th, Sunday, 4:25 PM, CBS)

-So much for seeing Russell Wilson in this matchup. But will it be Bo Nix as a rookie starter? The Colts and Broncos face off in 2024 after both teams finished 3rd in their respective divisions last year. This is the longest road trip of the season for the Colts and could be one to watch for weather.

Week 16, vs. Titans, December 22nd (Sunday, 1:00 PM, CBS)

-The Titans have some questions to answer in the offseason with many of their core players.

Week 17, at Giants, (TBD)

-Who will be the Giants quarterback in 2024? I guess Daniel Jones. That a major question after they missed the playoffs this past season. This is the “extra” 17th game next year for the Colts and it could come in some inclement outdoor weather.

Week 18, vs. Jaguars, (TBD)

-It was quite the late-season collapse by the Jaguars, with Trevor Lawrence getting banged up. The Colts were swept by the Jaguars in 2023.