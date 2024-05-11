Listen Live
Sports

Alex Palou on Pole Position for the Sonsio Grand Prix

Published on May 10, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, Curt starts us off as Kevin finishes his play-by-play work on Peacock for the Indy NXT race, by recapping today’s qualifying for the Sonsio Grand Prix. Alex Palou earns pole as Christian Lundgaard completes the front row. Colton Herta and Lundgaard were fastest in their respective practice sessions. Curt even dives into some play-by-play action of his own as Jacob Abel goes back-to-back and wins the Indy NXT race at the Indianapolis road course! Curt talks about the misfortunes of some drivers for today such as Graham Rahal and Colton Herta.  

Later in the show, Kevin and Curt, Kevin joins us as he gets done with his call on the Indy NXT race. They recap the race with Jacob Abel’s second consecutive win and Jamie Chadwick earning her first podium in the series! They both talk about the driver’s different tire strategy for qualifying and for tomorrow’s race and who could be the biggest mover of the race, and if anyone could catch up to Alex Palou and Will Power.  

Then to wrap up another addition of the show, Curt and Kevin make their race predictions for tomorrow’s Sonsio Grand Prix.  

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Leave a Reply

Trending Stories
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma 21 items
Cotton's List

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

LSU v Auburn 19 items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Washington State at UCLA 9 items
Sports

Projecting Playing Time For Colts 2024 Rookies

MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels 20 items
Cotton's List

Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 30 Kansas at Texas
Sports

Colts Could Not Pass Up Talent Of Adonai Mitchell

Conor Daly visiting his home in Indianapolis Indiana
Sports

Visiting The Indianapolis Home of IndyCar Driver Conor Daly | Golden Badge

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers, 1995 NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals 7 items
Sports

The Playoff History Of The Pacers and the Knicks

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close