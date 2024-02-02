Hoosiers Could Be Shorthanded Against Penn State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team (13-8, 5-5 in Big Ten) could have to face the Penn State Nittany Lions (10-11, 4-6 in Big Ten) on Saturday at Assembly Hall without two of their key players.

In their 74-68 win over Iowa on Tuesday night, the Hoosiers lost forward Malik Reneau (16 points, 6 rebounds) early in the game to an ankle injury. Then late in the second half, Indiana guard Xavier Johnson (8 points, 2 assists) hurt his elbow and had to leave.

Indiana’s Head Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Woodson was asked if they would be able to play.

“At this point, I don’t know. I haven’t had a full deck with this team since the latter part of November which was the Harvard game,” said Woodson to the media Friday morning.

Woodson said he’s doing all he can to piece together the best team he can.

“I do think if we’re pretty healthy and guys do what we’re asked to do, then we could be a pretty decent basketball team. But it’s been a struggle because we haven’t had a full deck and I don’t know that we’re ever going to have one to be honest with you,” said Woodson.

For the Hoosiers, only Mackenzie Mgbako, Trey Galloway, and Malik Reneau have started and played in all 21 games to this point. Kel’el Ware has missed three games with an injury as well.

Woodson said Ware also helped provide a defensive spark for the Hoosiers in the win Tuesday.

“It helps to have a 7-footer on our team to block shots and rebound the ball. That makes a big difference,” said Woodson.

If Penn State were to beat the Hoosiers on Saturday, it would be just their fourth win in Bloomington in program history and the first time since February 12, 2014. The home team has won each of the last six regular-season matchups between the two teams. Indiana is the home team for this matchup.

Tipoff is at noon on Saturday.

You can listen to the full comments from Woodson below.

