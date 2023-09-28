NFL Week 4 Picks

It’s crazy to think we’re already 4 weeks into the NFL season.

For the Colts, this week brings the Los Angeles Rams, who enter the contest at 1-2. The Rams have had struggles along their offensive line. The Colts defensive line, which has been dominant to start the year, could be in for a big game. Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp will still remain sidelined, meaning Matt Stafford will still not have his best weapon on the field with him. This is a very winnable game for Indy; could we see Shane Steichen go 3-1? Quite possibly.

This week will also see the first of the years international games when the Falcons take on the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. The Jaguars have struggled on offense the last two weeks, while the Falcons have been surprisingly feisty. The Jaguars will be in their home-away-from-home in London, but don’t sleep on the Falcons getting the win.

Meanwhile there is a huge matchup between the Dolphins and the Bills on Sunday. Miami is fresh off of dropping 70 points on the Denver Broncos, while the Bills crushed the Commanders last week. It is highly unlikely we’ll see another 70-point game from one team, but this still has all the makings of a high scoring shootout.

Here are my (non-expert) picks for Week 4 of the NFL season!

THURSDAY

(2-1) Detroit Lions @ (2-1) Green Bay Packers: 24-17 Lions

SUNDAY

(2-1) Atlanta Falcons @ (1-2) Jacksonville Jaguars: 17-14 Falcons

(3-0) Miami Dolphins @ (2-1) Buffalo Bills: 35-31 Dolphins

(0-3) Minnesota Vikings @ (0-3) Carolina Panthers: 21-10 Vikings

(0-3) Denver Broncos @ (0-3) Chicago Bears: 24-13 Broncos

(2-1) Baltimore Ravens @ (2-1) Cleveland Browns: 28-17 Ravens

(2-1) Pittsburgh Steelers @ (1-2) Houston Texans: 20-17 Texans

(1-2) Los Angeles Rams @ (2-1) Indianapolis Colts: 23-20 Colts

(2-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ (2-1) New Orleans Saints: 20-10 Buccaneers

(2-1) Washington Commanders @ (3-0) Philadelphia Eagles: 38-17 Eagles

(1-2) Cincinnati Bengals @ (1-2) Tennessee Titans: 24-16 Bengals

(1-2) Las Vegas Raiders @ (1-2) Los Angeles Chargers: 21-14 Chargers

(1-2) New England Patriots @ (2-1) Dallas Cowboys: 28-21 Cowboys

(1-2) Arizona Cardinals @ (3-0) San Francisco 49ers: 35-21 49ers

(2-1) Kansas City Chiefs @ (1-2) New York Jets: 38-10 Chiefs

MONDAY

(2-1) Seattle Seahawks @ (1-2) New York Giants: 17-10 Seahawks

During Thursday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke with Greg Beacham who covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Associated Press. They went in depth on the Colts and Rams game, as well as the somewhat rough start to the season for the Rams. Listen to that conversation and others below, and also take a listen to JMV and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 4 of the NFL season with the Larceny Locks and Lunazul Tequila Shots!

Tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!