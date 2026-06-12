Rich Eisen Show Monday: 1:00pm - 3:00pm

1:00pm - 3:00pm Tuesday: 1:00pm - 3:00pm

1:00pm - 3:00pm Wednesday: 1:00pm - 3:00pm

1:00pm - 3:00pm Thursday: 1:00pm - 3:00pm

1:00pm - 3:00pm Friday: 1:00pm - 3:00pm View Full Schedule Rich Eisen Show

Source: N/A / n/a

The Rich Eisen Show mixes expert sports analysis with pop culture, humor and insightful interviews. Rich attracts the most recognizable names across sports and entertainment. The Emmy-nominated show airs live weekdays Noon-3PM ET/9AM-Noon PT.

On 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan it airs from 1PM-3PM.