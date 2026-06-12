Rich Eisen Show
- Monday: 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Tuesday: 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Wednesday: 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Thursday: 1:00pm - 3:00pm
- Friday: 1:00pm - 3:00pm
Rich Eisen Show
The Rich Eisen Show mixes expert sports analysis with pop culture, humor and insightful interviews. Rich attracts the most recognizable names across sports and entertainment. The Emmy-nominated show airs live weekdays Noon-3PM ET/9AM-Noon PT.
On 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan it airs from 1PM-3PM.
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