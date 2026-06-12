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Rich Eisen Show

The Rich Eisen Show logo featuring a silhouetted man in a suit walking against a blue background with radio station call letters and frequencies.
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The Rich Eisen Show mixes expert sports analysis with pop culture, humor and insightful interviews. Rich attracts the most recognizable names across sports and entertainment. The Emmy-nominated show airs live weekdays Noon-3PM ET/9AM-Noon PT.

On 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan it airs from 1PM-3PM.

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