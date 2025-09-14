Listen Live
WATCH: Top Moments From Colts’ Thrilling Week 2 Win Over The Broncos

Published on September 14, 2025

NFL: SEP 14 Broncos at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts secured a heart-stopping 29-28 victory over the Denver Broncos in a Week 2 contest that came down to the final play.

In a game defined by grit, resilience, and back-and-forth action, the Colts proved they could win in the most dramatic fashion, making the second game at Lucas Oil Stadium an instant classic.

Take a look below and watch the top moments from the Colts’ unforgettable Week 2 victory over the Broncos.

RELATED | 5 Things Learned: Colts Welcome Gift, Start 2-0

1. Colts go with the “White Out” Uniforms

2. Alec Pierce catches deep ball right before the half

3. Jonathan Taylor helps get it into the endzone

4. Tyler Warren is a YAC (yards after catch) King

5. Cam Bynum with another legendary celebration

6. Jonathan Taylor with a 69 yard run!

7. Alec Pierce with a huge third down conversion

8. Spencer Shrader hits the game winner for Colts!

9. Spencer Shrader!

