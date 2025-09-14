WATCH: Top Moments From Colts’ Thrilling Week 2 Win Over The Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts secured a heart-stopping 29-28 victory over the Denver Broncos in a Week 2 contest that came down to the final play.

In a game defined by grit, resilience, and back-and-forth action, the Colts proved they could win in the most dramatic fashion, making the second game at Lucas Oil Stadium an instant classic.

Take a look below and watch the top moments from the Colts’ unforgettable Week 2 victory over the Broncos.

RELATED | 5 Things Learned: Colts Welcome Gift, Start 2-0

1. Colts go with the “White Out” Uniforms 2. Alec Pierce catches deep ball right before the half 3. Jonathan Taylor helps get it into the endzone 4. Tyler Warren is a YAC (yards after catch) King 5. Cam Bynum with another legendary celebration 6. Jonathan Taylor with a 69 yard run! 7. Alec Pierce with a huge third down conversion 8. Spencer Shrader hits the game winner for Colts! 9. Spencer Shrader!