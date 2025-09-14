5 Things Learned: Colts Welcome Gift, Start 2-0

INDIANAPOLIS – In one of the wilder finishes you’ll see, Christmas came early for Shane Steichen and the Colts in Week Two.

Behind another outstanding day from Daniel Jones, the Colts moved to 2-0, after a game-winning field goal pushed the Colts past the Broncos, 29-28.

What did we learn from the Colts (2-0) starting 2-0 for the first time since 2009?

FIVE THINGS LEARNED

1. Never Apologize For A Gift Source:Getty What. Just. Happened. Just when you think you’ve seen all the finishes the NFL has to offer, the Colts were the beneficiary of quite an ending on Sunday. After veteran Denver kicker Will Lutz sliced one off right upright from 42 yards with 3:19 to go, the Colts were in position to play for a game-winning field goal. And Shane Steichen certainly was all about that. Steichen went uber conservative, calling runs on 7 of the 8 plays, seemingly content with settling for a field goal from well over 50 yards. Steichen said afterwards that his goal was to not let Denver have anytime on the clock, even for a kickoff. In the end, that meant the Colts would have to try a 60-yarder from Spencer Shrader for the win. But a “leverage” penalty committed by the Broncos turned a wide right, losing Shrader kick into one more life for the Colts. The gift from the heavens turned into a 45-yard attempt, which Shrader nailed to continue his perfect start to the season. In a section that deserves mentioning for Jonathan Taylor (27 touches for 215 yards), Tyler Warren (4 catches for 79 yards) and Cam Bynum hauling in another overthrow, this game would have had a different result if the Denver Broncos don’t commit a leverage penalty on Shrader’s 60-yard field goal attempt. A win is a win is a win. Yes, but what an incredibly fortunate present to bail out Steichen’s extremely questionable decision-making late.

2. Outstanding Daniel Jones (Again) Source:Getty Exiting 2 weeks of football, you have to be thoroughly impressed by the level of play Daniel Jones has given the Colts. And I would have said that if the Colts didn’t get the leverage penalty. Jones has been an on-target quarterback, largely saying away from turnoverable balls and taken necessary chances. No one could have expected that at the start of the season. Even though Shane Steichen’s late-game play calling didn’t indicate that, the Colts have a quarterback in September that has been extremely solid, with just enough flash sprinkled in. Unlike last week, Jones was asked to deliver from some very muddy pockets early on Sunday. And he did it with precision. That was a question exiting Week 1, as the Dolphins just didn’t put Jones or the Colts into any of those situations. And while the Colts set an NFL record on Sunday by starting a season with 10 straight scoring drives, they also have some clear work to do in the red zone. The Colts were 3-of-6 in the red zone last week and 2-of-6 this week. Against one of the NFL’s finest defenses, Jones was 23-of-34 for 316 yards and a touchdown, adding another on his now patented QB sneak. What a start to this Jones resurrection year in Indy.

3. Colts Overcome Defense, Xavien Howard Source:Getty What a difference a week makes for Lou Anarumo and the Colts defense. Bo Nix and the Broncos offense has been anything but a potent air attack over the last year-plus, however they were quite the efficient passing game on Sunday. The pass rush was pretty absent on Sunday, particularly off the edge, and we are seeing why the Colts had so many linebacker questions entering the season. Speaking of specific defensive personnel, the Colts are betting on some things in starting the season with older cornerbacks. And Xavien Howard, 32, looked old on Sunday. Remember, the former All-Pro Howard didn’t play football last season and the Colts signed him after training camp. But they immediately put him in the starting lineup, with his connections to Lou Anarumo playing a role in that. Denver peppered Howard with targets on Sunday, and found ample success. The most attention came on Denver’s third touchdown drive of the first half when Howard committed 3 penalties in 5 plays. Now, Mooney Ward’s absence shouldn’t be too long. Still though, it’s not often you win a football game with 0 sacks and 0 quarterback hits on 30 pass attempts. Two weeks in and two very different results for Anarumo’s new defense.

4. Roller Coaster Day Of Penalties Source:Getty Sunday might have been the worst penalty-day in the Shane Steichen era. And while fans griped about the officiating a lot, the Colts received quite a few whistles go their way in the game’s final quarter. As we look forward though, the Colts cannot be living in a world with 11-penalty afternoons. Typically, the Colts are a very sound, discipline bunch under Steichen. But that wasn’t the case against a quality Broncos team. To put the 11 penalties into perspective, the Colts season-high in penalties last year was 10, and they finished the 2024 season with the 2nd fewest penalties in the entire league. While Xavien Howard had his egregiously grabby series, the Colts also had two penalties on kickoffs (illegal formation on a return, and not getting it into the kicking landing zone to start the 3rd quarter). Then in the 4th quarter veteran defensive end Tyquan Lewis committed a beyond unnecessary roughing penalty on Bo Nix near the Denver sideline. Even Shane Steichen got flagged for a sideline outburst. Again, this has not been an issue under Steichen, so it shouldn’t be a lingering problem. And the Colts definitely rode the roller coaster of a flag happy crew (Denver had 8 penalties) to get the last laugh.

5. Atop The AFC South Source:Getty For the first time since the 2009 season, the Indianapolis Colts have started a football season 2-0. And they now stand alone the top of the AFC South through two weeks. Obviously that record speaks for itself in winning their first two games of the season. But this start carries even more weight considering the Colts have beaten 2 AFC teams to start the year, which could very well be important when it comes to weighing playoff standings late in the year. Also, the Colts have started a season 2-0 at home. Controlling home field has been a recent issue. The Colts entered this season 15-19 in home games since their last playoff appearance (9-8 under Steichen). Getting back to winning consistently inside of Lucas Oil Stadium is a must to create meaningful football in January. Now, the Colts are playing from ahead in a season, which is something we haven’t seen in quite some time. With that brings some different chatter around the football team and Shane Steichen will have to navigate that. But a welcomed change for a season that had so many pillar questions entering it. Oh yeah, speaking of that ’09 season, the last time the Colts started 2-0, they played in the Super Bowl.