Top Public Golf Courses To Play In Central Indiana

Central Indiana is indeed home to several prestigious and highly-regarded golf courses that attract golfers from both within the state and beyond and we wanted to provide you our hometown recommendation!

Indiana offers a range of golf courses, catering to different preferences and skill levels. From hidden gems to acclaimed designs by renowned golf architects like Pete Dye, there are options available for every golfer to enjoy.

Indiana is home to several award-winning golf courses.

For example, Victoria National Golf Club, Crooked Stick Golf Club, and French Lick Resort’s Pete Dye Course have all received recognition for their exceptional design and playing experiences.

We asked our very own Kevin Bowen (who was on the 2008 Cathedral High School Golf State Championship team) to provide us a list of the golf courses he likes to play the most.

Kevin is still an avid golfer in the community, he worked at Plum Creek Golf Club for some time growing up and claims his best round of a 68 at Tippacanoe Lake Country Club up north. He likes to swing Taylormade RAC irons and hit Titleist ProV1 balls.

Check out Kevin Bowen’s Top Public Golf Courses To Play In Central Indiana below!