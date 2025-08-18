Projecting Colts 53-Man Roster Before 2025 Roster Cuts

INDIANAPOLIS – One week away, and tons of injury questions await.

It’s one giant roster cut coming a week from Tuesday, with 90-player rosters needing to be trimmed to 53 players.

Let’s project 53-man roster with one week left until roster cuts (* denotes rookie):

1. Quarterbacks (4/3): Jason Bean, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard*, Anthony Richardson Source:Getty Quarterbacks (4/3): Jason Bean, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard*, Anthony Richardson Bowen’s Analysis: No real debate here with Leonard certainly above Jason Bean as the 3rd QB.

2. Running Backs (7/4) Ulysses Bentley IV*, DJ Giddens*, Tyler Goodson, Khalil Herbert, Nate Noel, Nay-Quan Wright, Jonathan Taylor Source:Getty Running Backs (7/4) Ulysses Bentley IV*, DJ Giddens*, Tyler Goodson, Khalil Herbert, Nate Noel, Nay-Quan Wright, Jonathan Taylor Bowen’s Analysis : Good luck predicting names after Taylor and Giddens. Herbert is a veteran with a strong resume, but an injury has sidelined him for a good chunk of August. His spot isn’t a slam dunk by any means. And then Goodson getting hurt in the Green Bay games opens up a starting gunner spot, which might impact things, too. If Goodson and/or Herbert are IR candidates, perhaps it’s Bentley IV that cracks the initial 53-man roster.

3. Wide Receivers (12/6) Ajou Ajou, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Tyler Kahmann*, Adonai Mitchell, Coleman Owen*, Landon Parker*, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Blayne Taylor*, Laquon Treadwell Source:Getty Wide Receivers (12/6) Ajou Ajou, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Tyler Kahmann*, Adonai Mitchell, Coleman Owen*, Landon Parker*, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Blayne Taylor*, Laquon Treadwell Bowen’s Analysis : This seems pretty straightforward to me. Gould appears to be the lead guy for punt return duties. And we know what the staff thinks of Dulin as a core special teamer. Assuming Downs is good to come back soon, the 6 is clear to me. I do like the camp Coleman Owen has had.

4. Tight Ends (7/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Sean McKeon, Drew Ogletree, Tyler Warren*, Jelani Woods Source:Getty Tight Ends (7/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Sean McKeon, Drew Ogletree, Tyler Warren*, Jelani Woods Bowen’s Analysis : I can’t see keeping 5 tight ends, even though Jelani Woods has had some flashes in a healthy camp. But I can’t just see a pathway for a 5th tight end especially given the injuries elsewhere on the roster.

5. Offensive Line (14/9): Tanor Bortolini, Marshall Foerner*, Wesley French, Matt Goncalves, Marcellus Johnosn, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Bernard Raimann, Josh Sills, Braden Smith, Luke Tenuta, Jalen Travis*, Dalton Tucker, Mose Vavao Source:Getty Offensive Line (14/9): Tanor Bortolini, Marshall Foerner*, Wesley French, Matt Goncalves, Marcellus Johnosn, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Bernard Raimann, Josh Sills, Braden Smith, Luke Tenuta, Jalen Travis*, Dalton Tucker, Mose Vavao Bowen’s Analysis : Should we expect a waiver claim at offensive tackle with Blake Freeland breaking his leg against the Packers? I think that’s a strong idea, which could impact having Tenuta making the 53-man roster. Normally, Chris Ballard is a fan of keeping 10 offensive linemen. Danny Pinter is dealing with an injury, so his status might be up in the air.

6. Defensive Line (17/9): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Devonta Davis*, Samson Ebukam, Neville Gallimore, Marcus Haynes, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, Desmond Little*, Durell Nchami, Kwity Paye, Tim Smith*, Grover Stewart, JT Tuimoloau, Josh Tupou Source:Getty Defensive Line (17/9): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Devonta Davis*, Samson Ebukam, Neville Gallimore, Marcus Haynes, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, Desmond Little*, Durell Nchami, Kwity Paye, Tim Smith*, Grover Stewart, JT Tuimoloau, Josh Tupou Bowen’s Analysis : I’m a number short here. If you want to keep an extra edge, Land is your guy and Nchami has been a name I’ve noticed. Smith was a 6th round pick in this year’s draft class and the Colts don’t have definite defensive tackle depth answers, so he’s another one I pondered.

7. Linebackers (9/4): Austin Ajiake, Jon Bachie, Jaylon Carlies, Jake Chaney*, Solomon DeShields*, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, Joseph Vaughn* Source:Getty Linebackers (9/4): Austin Ajiake, Jon Bachie, Jaylon Carlies, Jake Chaney*, Solomon DeShields*, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, Joseph Vaughn* Bowen’s Analysis : I don’t think I’ve ever had 4 linebackers on any 53-man roster. so I probably need to add one more here. But Lou Anarumo has talked a lot about using more nickel and dime personnel, so that means more defensive backs, versus linebackers. Olubi has special teams history and Aijake flashed a bit at times at Grand Park, so those would be the names to watch for.

8. Cornerbacks (11/7): JuJu Brents, Johnathan Edwards*, Xavien Howard, Alex Johnson, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, B.J. Mayes, Kenny Moore II, Duke Shelley, Charvarius Ward, Samuel Womack III Source:Getty Cornerbacks (11/7): JuJu Brents, Johnathan Edwards*, Xavien Howard, Alex Johnson, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, B.J. Mayes, Kenny Moore II, Duke Shelley, Charvarius Ward, Samuel Womack III Bowen’s Analysis : Who in the world knows. Given the injury situation at cornerback, good luck accurately projecting this group. With Howard coming on board, I will put him on the 53-man roster, and Lou Anarumo’s history with him leads you to think a playing role is coming for him. If that’s happening, then maybe you don’t need so much injury insurance. If you are keeping a 7th cornerback for those reasons, then I think you consider one of Edwards, Shelley and Womack III. But if you feel better about health for Jones/Brents or Howard giving you something at the age of 32, maybe there’s not room for an Edwards. This position could easily have some “injured reserve to return” later in the season movement.

9. Safeties (5/4): Cam Bynum, Nick Cross, Daniel Scott, Rodney Thomas II, Trey Washington* Source:Getty Safeties (5/4): Cam Bynum, Nick Cross, Daniel Scott, Rodney Thomas II, Trey Washington* Bowen’s Analysis : I debated 4 or 5 safeties, until the super unfortunate season-ending foot injury for Hunter Wohler in the Green Bay game. Wohler was pushing for a sub package defensive role until seeing his season end on Saturday. With that news, I now see definite room for Scott and Thomas II as depth pieces. This is probably another potential area to watch for a waiver claim.