Listen Live
Sports

Projecting Colts 53-Man Roster Before 2025 Roster Cuts

Published on August 18, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: JUL 27 Colts Training Camp

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS One week away, and tons of injury questions await.

It’s one giant roster cut coming a week from Tuesday, with 90-player rosters needing to be trimmed to 53 players.

Let’s project 53-man roster with one week left until roster cuts (* denotes rookie):

1. Quarterbacks (4/3): Jason Bean, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard*, Anthony Richardson

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Quarterbacks (4/3): Jason Bean, Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard*, Anthony Richardson

Bowen’s Analysis: No real debate here with Leonard certainly above Jason Bean as the 3rd QB.

2. Running Backs (7/4) Ulysses Bentley IV*, DJ Giddens*, Tyler Goodson, Khalil Herbert, Nate Noel, Nay-Quan Wright, Jonathan Taylor

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Running Backs (7/4) Ulysses Bentley IV*, DJ Giddens*, Tyler Goodson, Khalil Herbert, Nate Noel, Nay-Quan Wright, Jonathan Taylor

Bowen’s Analysis: Good luck predicting names after Taylor and Giddens. Herbert is a veteran with a strong resume, but an injury has sidelined him for a good chunk of August. His spot isn’t a slam dunk by any means. And then Goodson getting hurt in the Green Bay games opens up a starting gunner spot, which might impact things, too. If Goodson and/or Herbert are IR candidates, perhaps it’s Bentley IV that cracks the initial 53-man roster.

3. Wide Receivers (12/6) Ajou Ajou, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Tyler Kahmann*, Adonai Mitchell, Coleman Owen*, Landon Parker*, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Blayne Taylor*, Laquon Treadwell

NFL: AUG 22 Preseason Colts at Bengals Source:Getty

Wide Receivers (12/6) Ajou Ajou, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, Tyler Kahmann*, Adonai Mitchell, Coleman Owen*, Landon Parker*, Alec Pierce, Michael Pittman Jr., Blayne Taylor*, Laquon Treadwell

Bowen’s Analysis: This seems pretty straightforward to me. Gould appears to be the lead guy for punt return duties. And we know what the staff thinks of Dulin as a core special teamer. Assuming Downs is good to come back soon, the 6 is clear to me. I do like the camp Coleman Owen has had.

4. Tight Ends (7/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Sean McKeon, Drew Ogletree, Tyler Warren*, Jelani Woods

NFL: JUN 04 Indianapolis Colts Minicamp Source:Getty

Tight Ends (7/4): Mo Alie-Cox, Will Mallory, Sean McKeon, Drew Ogletree, Tyler Warren*, Jelani Woods

Bowen’s Analysis: I can’t see keeping 5 tight ends, even though Jelani Woods has had some flashes in a healthy camp. But I can’t just see a pathway for a 5th tight end especially given the injuries elsewhere on the roster.

5. Offensive Line (14/9): Tanor Bortolini, Marshall Foerner*, Wesley French, Matt Goncalves, Marcellus Johnosn, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Bernard Raimann, Josh Sills, Braden Smith, Luke Tenuta, Jalen Travis*, Dalton Tucker, Mose Vavao

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Offensive Line (14/9): Tanor Bortolini, Marshall Foerner*, Wesley French, Matt Goncalves, Marcellus Johnosn, Quenton Nelson, Danny Pinter, Bernard Raimann, Josh Sills, Braden Smith, Luke Tenuta, Jalen Travis*, Dalton Tucker, Mose Vavao

Bowen’s Analysis: Should we expect a waiver claim at offensive tackle with Blake Freeland breaking his leg against the Packers? I think that’s a strong idea, which could impact having Tenuta making the 53-man roster. Normally, Chris Ballard is a fan of keeping 10 offensive linemen. Danny Pinter is dealing with an injury, so his status might be up in the air.

6. Defensive Line (17/9): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Devonta Davis*, Samson Ebukam, Neville Gallimore, Marcus Haynes, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, Desmond Little*, Durell Nchami, Kwity Paye, Tim Smith*, Grover Stewart, JT Tuimoloau, Josh Tupou

NFL: JUL 26 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Defensive Line (17/9): Adetomiwa Adebawore, DeForest Buckner, Devonta Davis*, Samson Ebukam, Neville Gallimore, Marcus Haynes, Eric Johnson II, Isaiah Land, Laiatu Latu, Tyquan Lewis, Desmond Little*, Durell Nchami, Kwity Paye, Tim Smith*, Grover Stewart, JT Tuimoloau, Josh Tupou

Bowen’s Analysis: I’m a number short here. If you want to keep an extra edge, Land is your guy and Nchami has been a name I’ve noticed. Smith was a 6th round pick in this year’s draft class and the Colts don’t have definite defensive tackle depth answers, so he’s another one I pondered.

7. Linebackers (9/4): Austin Ajiake, Jon Bachie, Jaylon Carlies, Jake Chaney*, Solomon DeShields*, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, Joseph Vaughn*

NFL: JUL 24 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp Source:Getty

Linebackers (9/4): Austin Ajiake, Jon Bachie, Jaylon Carlies, Jake Chaney*, Solomon DeShields*, Zaire Franklin, Cameron McGrone, Segun Olubi, Joseph Vaughn*

Bowen’s Analysis: I don’t think I’ve ever had 4 linebackers on any 53-man roster. so I probably need to add one more here. But Lou Anarumo has talked a lot about using more nickel and dime personnel, so that means more defensive backs, versus linebackers. Olubi has special teams history and Aijake flashed a bit at times at Grand Park, so those would be the names to watch for.

8. Cornerbacks (11/7): JuJu Brents, Johnathan Edwards*, Xavien Howard, Alex Johnson, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, B.J. Mayes, Kenny Moore II, Duke Shelley, Charvarius Ward, Samuel Womack III

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

Cornerbacks (11/7): JuJu Brents, Johnathan Edwards*, Xavien Howard, Alex Johnson, Jaylon Jones, Chris Lammons, B.J. Mayes, Kenny Moore II, Duke Shelley, Charvarius Ward, Samuel Womack III

Bowen’s Analysis: Who in the world knows. Given the injury situation at cornerback, good luck accurately projecting this group. With Howard coming on board, I will put him on the 53-man roster, and Lou Anarumo’s history with him leads you to think a playing role is coming for him. If that’s happening, then maybe you don’t need so much injury insurance. If you are keeping a 7th cornerback for those reasons, then I think you consider one of Edwards, Shelley and Womack III. But if you feel better about health for Jones/Brents or Howard giving you something at the age of 32, maybe there’s not room for an Edwards. This position could easily have some “injured reserve to return” later in the season movement.

9. Safeties (5/4): Cam Bynum, Nick Cross, Daniel Scott, Rodney Thomas II, Trey Washington*

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025 Source:Getty

Safeties (5/4): Cam Bynum, Nick Cross, Daniel Scott, Rodney Thomas II, Trey Washington*

Bowen’s Analysis: I debated 4 or 5 safeties, until the super unfortunate season-ending foot injury for Hunter Wohler in the Green Bay game. Wohler was pushing for a sub package defensive role until seeing his season end on Saturday. With that news, I now see definite room for Scott and Thomas II as depth pieces. This is probably another potential area to watch for a waiver claim.

10. Specialists (4/3): LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto Sanchez, K-Spencer Shrader, Maddux Trujillo*

NFL: AUG 16 Preseason Packers at Colts Source:Getty

Specialists (4/3): LS-Luke Rhodes, P-Rigoberto Sanchez, K-Spencer Shrader, Maddux Trujillo*

Bowen’s Analysis: Again, I’ll go with Shrader winning the kicking competition over Trujillo to round out a new special team trio.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
17 Items
Colts Coverage

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
8 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close