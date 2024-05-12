Pacers even series up with masterclass performance

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) – After three close games, the Indiana Pacers took advantage of the wounded New York Knicks by dismantling them 121-89. Indiana’s defense held the Villanova boys to just 27 points.

1. First Quarter Source:Getty Indiana had problems during the regular season at times with slow starts, but tonight would certainly not be one of those. New York’s only lead of the game was after the first possession of the game when Isaiah Hartenstein scored. Indiana then went on a 14-2 run with Tyrese Haliburton picking up where he left off in game three. He scored eight of the fourteen points. With 5:11 left in the first, Precious Achiuwa dunked the basketball to make it 14-6. Indiana then hit New York with a 20-5 run to go ahead 34-11 in the first quarter. T.J. McConnell was a key member during the stretch with five points a couple assists. Myles Turner, Ben Sheppard, and Obi Toppin all hit threes during that big run. Toppin’s alley oop dunk from McConnell was the final field goal on that run. New York closed the quarter by scoring the final three points to trail 34-14. Haliburton paced all scorers with 8 points followed by Toppin and McConnell with 7 points. New York’s leading scorer was Achiuwa with 6 points. Indiana shot 60.9% from the field and held New York to 26.1% including 1/8 from three-point range.

2. Second Quarter Source:Getty Indiana was straight dominate in the first quarter and most of the time you see water finding its level in the following quarter. This would not be one of those instances. The Pacers shot 58% from the field in the second quarter and once again held the Knicks to one three in the second. Quarter two started with New York trimming its deficit to 17 points after a Miles McBride three to make it 36-19. Indiana went on a 11-0 run featuring six points from Pascal Siakam, three points from McConnell, and two points from Isaiah Jackson. New York made a little bit of a run, but nothing substantial. With 5:31 left in the half, a Jalen Brunson layup made it 49-27. The Pacers went on a 9-2 run to get a point away from leading by thirty points in the first half off a Turner three ball. With six seconds remaining in the half, Haliburton drilled his third triple of the half to put Indiana ahead 69-39. Alec Burks was fouled five seconds later and made both free throws. Indiana’s halftime advantage was 69-41. Haliburton was one of five Pacers in double-figures and led all scorers with 13 points. Other contributors with 10 points for the Pacers were Siakam, Turner, Toppin, and McConnell. New York’s leading scorer was Burks with 11 points. Indiana held New York to 2/13 shooting from the three-point line and 36.4% from the field in the first half. Indiana was 59.6% from the field and 47.6% from distance.

3. Third Quarter Source:Getty With the huge lead that Indiana had, it was crucial for the Pacers to not let the Knicks make a comeback to start the second half. Indiana started the second half by maintaining that thirty point lead and extending it to a game high thirty-five points after a Haliburton three. Indiana’s lead never got below thirty points in the second half. With 6:23 left in the third, Donte DiVincenzo’s layup made it 82-51. McConnell’s second three-pointer in the game came with 4:02 left in the quarter to take a monstrous 92-55 lead. Toppin got another alley oop dunk in the quarter, but this time it was from McConnell that pushed Indiana’s lead back to thirty-seven points with 3:09 left in the third. The final successful offensive possession for the Pacers pushed their lead to a game high thirty-eight points following an Aaron Nesmith pullup jumper. After three quarters, Indiana’s commanding lead was 101-63. Haliburton continued to lead all scorers through three with 20 points followed by Brunson with 18 points. Indiana’s field goal percentage after three quarters was still 59.2% and 44.8% from long range. New York’s was 34.3% and 11.5% from deep.

4. Fourth Quarter Source:Getty With the game already decided through three quarters, neither team played any of its starters. Rick Carlisle did play McConnell for the first 2:42 so he could pick up his second double-double of the playoffs. His tenth assist came off a three-pointer made by Jalen Smith to push Indiana’s lead to a game high forty-three points at 108-65. New York followed it up with a twelve-point run the next two minutes of gameplay. From there on out, Indiana’s lead was between thirty-two points and thirty-five points. Kendall Brown, Jarace Walker, and Jalen Smith all got minutes in the fourth quarter for their first taste of a playoff game of this postseason run. Walker led the team in scoring in the quarter with 7 points. When the clock hit zero, the final score was 121-89.

5. Top Performers Source:Getty Tyrese Haliburton (20p, 6r, 5a, 4 threes), T.J. McConnell (15p, 10a, 4r), Pascal Siakam (14p, 4r), Obi Toppin (14p), Myles Turner (13p, 5r), Isaiah Jackson (10p, 6r), Andrew Nembhard (9p, 5a), and Aaron Nesmith (8p. 12r). For New York, Alec Burks (20p, 5r), Jalen Brunson (18p, 5a), Miles McBride (16p, 5r, 4a), Donte DiVincenzo (7p, 5r, 4a), and Josh Hart (2p, 3r, 2a). For tonight’s full box score, click here.

6. Notes Source:Getty Indiana Pacers have now won 10 straight home games Last home loss was 3/18/24 vs Cleveland Cavaliers 108-103

Indiana Pacers have now won all five playoff games at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Indiana has led at halftime in all four games

Indiana held New York to an opponent low 89 points in the win

Indiana held New York to an opponent low 41 points in a half

Indiana’s starting five took ZERO free throws in the game

New York’s 14 first quarter points tied for third fewest points scored in a quarter for NYK Also the third fewest points the Pacers have allowed in a quarter this season

Tyrese Haliburton has scored 20+ points in three consecutive games

Tyrese Haliburton last three games – 89 points, 21 assists, 16 rebounds, 3 turnovers Haliburton is 33/60 (55%) from the field, 17/37 (45.9%) on threes

T.J. McConnell recorded his second playoff double-double

Aaron Nesmith tied a career high for rebounds in a game with 12 (1/30/24 at Boston)

Jalen Brunson’s 18 points are the fewest points in a playoff game as a Knick (21 games) Fewest points Brunson has scored in a game since 3/10/24 vs Philadelphia

Josh Hart’s four game double-double streak has come to an end

Donte DiVincenzo’s 7 points are second fewest points scored this postseason