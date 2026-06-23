Christian Lundgaard Goes Worst to First at Road America

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Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they recap the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America with Christian Lundgaard overcoming a damaged front wing on the opening lap to win his second race of the season. They also talk about Alex Palou’s speeding penalty with Felix Rosenqvist not covering him in time, Marcus Armstrong’s engine failure in the closing laps, another impressive runner-up finish from David Malukas, the last lap crash between Graham Rahal and Will Power, Kyffin Simpson losing his podium finish, and Christian Rasmussen’s hybrid failure. They later talk about Jackson Lee getting dumped by Jimmie Johnson during the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Race at Naval Base Coronado.

In the second segment, they talk about the latest silly season rumors from Scott Dixon, Felix Rosenqvist, Marcus Ericsson, and Rinus VeeKay.

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin recaps testing from Mid-Ohio, Milwaukee, and the Indy NXT race from Road America with Alessandro de Tullio’s win getting disqualified with Matteo Nanini inheriting the win.