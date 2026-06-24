Listen Live
Close
Local

Gov. Braun: Bears Stadium Deal in Hammond 'Looks Good'

Gov. Braun: Bears Stadium Deal in Hammond ‘Looks Good’

Indiana Governor Mike Braun said Tuesday he is confident that the Chicago Bears will come to Hammond, Indiana.

Published on June 24, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: SEP 08 Titans at Bears
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun said Tuesday a new Chicago Bears Stadium “looks good” as the NFL team thinks about leaving Soldier Field.

Braun expects The Hoosier State’s bid to succeed after the Bears board voted to advance a new stadium proposal in Hammond.

“When they made that announcement unanimously from their board that they were focusing on Indiana, that was after six years, five-and-a-half of which they had a deaf ear from their own state, governor, legislature, City of Chicago, that’s what happens when you have a deaf ear to the customer,” Braun said. “They have now unanimously on their board said they are focusing on Hammond, Indiana.”

Braun says he is hopeful the Bears will come to Hammond.

“There’s gonna be some due diligence along the way,” he said. “We were in communication with them twice a week since they called me six months ago. They know they’re dealing with somebody that’s a handshake business partner, has come a long way.”

The comments follow a pushback from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who questioned the Indiana deal would happen. Pritzker and leading statehouse democrats want the Bears to outline their demands for tax breaks and public infrastructure before attempting to lock down a new stadium proposal in the Chicago area.

“They’ve asked for advice, and so our staff as well as legislators have offered them that,” Pritzker said as he referred to a pair of bills that received only limited support before the General Assembly retired on June 1. “I think they’re looking at both of the bills that passed, the one in the House, the one in the Senate, hoping to put the provisions of each of those together in a form that they think will pass.”

The Bears initially targeted late spring or early summer for a final decision, but the first day of summer passed this past weekend with no resolution in sight.

Gov. Braun: Bears Stadium Deal in Hammond ‘Looks Good’ was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Sports News  |  Jarett Lewis

Indy 500 Winner Felix Rosenqvist Leaving Meyer Shank at Season’s End

Baltimore Ravens v Pittsburgh Steelers - NFL 2025
37 Items
All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

NFL Players That Have Retired During/Just After The 2025-26 Season

NFL: SEP 08 Titans at Bears
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun: Bears Stadium Deal in Hammond ‘Looks Good’

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Legit Kicker Competition Facing Colts

2026 NBA Draft - Round One
Trending
12 Items

Trending

All Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Live Update: Every Pick From the 2026 NBA Draft

NTT INDYCAR Series XPEL Grand Prix at Road America
Trackside  |  Landon Coons

Christian Lundgaard Goes Worst to First at Road America

Sports News  |  John Herrick

Caitlin Clark: “I Got a Technical Foul for Clapping”

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
11 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Projecting Colts 53-Man Roster After 2026 Offseason Program

30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close