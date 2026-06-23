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Caitlin Clark: "I Got a Technical Foul for Clapping"

Caitlin Clark: “I Got a Technical Foul for Clapping”

Published on June 23, 2026

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Phoenix Mercury v Indiana Fever
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS—Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark said the technical foul she received in Monday night’s victory over the Phoenix Mercury was for “clapping.”

That technical is her fifth of the season. If she hits eight technical fouls, then she will be suspended for one game. WNBA rules stipulate that players are automatically suspended for one game without pay after they pick up their eighth technical foul.

“It’s ridiculous. I got a technical for clapping. We should all just go on the calendar now and pick a game that I’m going to be suspended for if I’m gonna get technicals for clapping … if any technical should be taken away, it should be that one, if it’s truly for clapping, that’s what they said they gave it to me for was for clapping. It’s just ridiculous, so I don’t understand it at all,” said Clark in the postgame press conference.

Clark also vowed to continue to play with emotion and passion because that’s how she feels she can produce the best results for both herself and the Fever.

“If they’re going to give me a technical foul for clapping, then so be it. That’s their choice. The league can come back and review that play. I’d love to hear what they say,” said Clark.

The referee Clark said gave her the technical was Gerda Gatling.

“I went to Gerda and said, ‘Why did you give me a technical foul?’ and she said ‘because you were clapping and instigating.’ I said, ‘Okay, you just don’t like competitive basketball.’ That’s just facts. That’s just reality and it’s disappointing from them,” said Clark.

The game saw six technical fouls called, four on the Fever and two on the Mercury. Clark finished the game with 24 points and nine assists. Indiana is 10-7 on the year and 7-3 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Fever and Mercury play each other again Wednesday night.

Caitlin Clark: “I Got a Technical Foul for Clapping” was originally published on wibc.com

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