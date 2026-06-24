Live Update: Every Pick From the 2026 NBA Draft
Live Update: Every Pick From the 2026 NBA Draft
The 2026 NBA Draft is officially underway, and this year’s class is being called one of the most talented in recent memory. The Washington Wizards won the Draft Lottery, earning the top selection in a class that has been widely praised as historically deep.
The Draft Lottery settled the order for the first four picks, with Washington landing No. 1 ahead of the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, and Chicago Bulls, with the rest of the field slotting in by reverse order of their regular-season record.
Round 1 tips off tonight at 8 p.m. ET with Round 2 following on June 24 also at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Here’s every selection as it happens, updated pick by pick.
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Round 1
1. Washington Wizards – AJ Dybantsa, BYU
2. Utah Jazz – Darryn Peterson, Kansas
3. Memphis Grizzlies – Cameron Boozer, Duke
4. Chicago Bulls – Caleb Wilson, North Carolina
5. LA Clippers (from Indiana) – Keaton Wagler, Illinois
6. Brooklyn Nets – Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville
7. Sacramento Kings – Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas
8. Atlanta Hawks (from New Orleans) – Kingston Flemings, Houston
9. Dallas Mavericks – Morez Johnson Jr., Michigan
10. Milwaukee Bucks – Brayden Burries, Arizona
11. Golden State Warriors – Yaxel Lendeborg, Michigan
12. Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers) – Aday Mara, Michigan
13. Milwaukee Bucks (from Miami) – Nate Ament, Tennessee
14. Charlotte Hornets Hannes Steinbach, Washington
15. Chicago Bulls (from Portland) – Dailyn Swain, Texas
16. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Memphis) – Bennet Stirtz, Iowa
17. Detroit Pistons (from OKC) Ebuka Okorie, Stanford
18. Charlotte Hornets (from Orlando via Phoenix) – Christian Anderson Jr., Texas Tech
19. Toronto Raptors – Allen Graves, Santa Clara
20. San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta)
21. Memphis Grizzlies (from Phoenix via Orlando)
22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Houston via Oklahoma City)
23. Atlanta Hawks (from Cleveland)
24. New York Knicks
25. Los Angeles Lakers
26. Denver Nuggets
27. Boston Celtics
28. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit) (reportedly traded to Brooklyn)
29. Cleveland Cavaliers (from San Antonio via Atlanta)
30. Dallas Mavericks (from Oklahoma City via Washington and Philadelphia)