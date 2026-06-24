Live Update: Every Pick From the 2026 NBA Draft

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

The 2026 NBA Draft is officially underway, and this year’s class is being called one of the most talented in recent memory. The Washington Wizards won the Draft Lottery, earning the top selection in a class that has been widely praised as historically deep.

The Draft Lottery settled the order for the first four picks, with Washington landing No. 1 ahead of the Utah Jazz, Memphis Grizzlies, and Chicago Bulls, with the rest of the field slotting in by reverse order of their regular-season record.

Round 1 tips off tonight at 8 p.m. ET with Round 2 following on June 24 also at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Here’s every selection as it happens, updated pick by pick.

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Round 1

1. Washington Wizards – AJ Dybantsa, BYU

2. Utah Jazz – Darryn Peterson, Kansas

3. Memphis Grizzlies – Cameron Boozer, Duke

4. Chicago Bulls – Caleb Wilson, North Carolina

5. LA Clippers (from Indiana) – Keaton Wagler, Illinois