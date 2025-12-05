Last Time Every NFL Team Made A Championship Game

Reaching the NFL Championship Game is the pinnacle of effort, resilience, and teamwork.

For every team, this achievement reflects years of relentless work, both on and off the field.

It’s not just about talent but the ability to endure the physical grind of a 17-game regular season, the intense playoff battles, and the countless hours of practice and preparation.

Coaches and players dedicate themselves to perfecting strategies, overcoming injuries, and adjusting to unpredictable circumstances, all while staying united as a team to achieve one goal.

The path to the championship game is as much a test of mental fortitude as it is physical ability.

The pressure mounts at every stage — with fans, media, and expectations weighing heavily on everyone involved.

Each game presents unique challenges, whether it’s battling through a critical fourth quarter or staring down the prospect of elimination.

It takes bold decisions, from playcalling to roster adjustments, and a willingness to take risks under the brightest lights.

So let’s take a look on how every franchise has done under the bright lights.

See below when the Last Time Every NFL Teams Made A Championship Game was.

1. San Francisco 49ers – 2024 Source:Getty The San Francisco 49ers played against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game on January 28, 2024. The 49ers made a remarkable comeback, rallying from a 17-point deficit to win the game 34-31, securing their spot in the Super Bowl.

2. Chicago Bears – 2011 Source:Getty The Chicago Bears played in the NFC Championship Game on January 23, 2011, against the Green Bay Packers. The Bears lost the game 21-14, with the Packers advancing to the Super Bowl. The game was notable for the Bears’ quarterback situation, as Jay Cutler was injured during the game, and backup quarterbacks Caleb Hanie and Todd Collins had to step in.

3. Cincinnati Bengals – 2023 Source:Getty The Cincinnati Bengals played in the AFC Championship Game on January 29, 2023, against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Bengals lost the game 23-20, with the Chiefs advancing to the Super Bowl. The game was closely contested, and the Chiefs secured their victory with a late field goal.

4. Buffalo Bills – 2025 Source:Getty The Buffalo Bills are set to play against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in 2025. This matchup marks the Bills’ return to the AFC title game, where they will face their playoff nemesis, the Chiefs.

5. Denver Broncos – 2016 Source:Getty The Denver Broncos played in the AFC Championship Game on January 24, 2016, against the New England Patriots. The Broncos won the game 20-18, securing their spot in Super Bowl 50. The game was notable for the strong performance of the Broncos’ defense and a crucial missed extra point by the Patriots, which ultimately made the difference in the score.

6. Cleveland Browns – 1990 Source:Getty The Cleveland Browns played in the AFC Championship Game on January 14, 1990, against the Denver Broncos. The Browns lost the game 37-21. This game was part of a series of playoff matchups between the Browns and Broncos during the late 1980s, often referred to as “The Drive” and “The Fumble” games, which were pivotal moments in NFL playoff history.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 2021 Source:Getty The Tampa Bay Buccaneers played in the NFC Championship Game on January 24, 2021, against the Green Bay Packers. The Buccaneers won the game 31-26, earning a spot in Super Bowl LV. This victory was significant as it led to the Buccaneers playing the Super Bowl in their home stadium, Raymond James Stadium, where they eventually won the championship.

8. Arizona Cardinals – 2016 Source:Getty The Arizona Cardinals played in the NFC Championship Game on January 24, 2016, against the Carolina Panthers. The Cardinals lost the game 49-15. The Panthers’ strong performance, led by quarterback Cam Newton, propelled them to Super Bowl 50, while the Cardinals’ season came to an end with this defeat.

9. Los Angeles Chargers – 2008 Source:Getty The Los Angeles Chargers, then known as the San Diego Chargers, played in the AFC Championship Game on January 20, 2008, against the New England Patriots. The Chargers lost the game 21-12. Despite a strong effort, they were unable to overcome the Patriots, who advanced to Super Bowl XLII.

10. Kansas City Chiefs – 2025 Source:Getty The Kansas City Chiefs are set to play against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game in 2025. The game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium. This matchup follows the Bills’ victory over the Baltimore Ravens, which secured their spot in the championship game.

11. Indianapolis Colts – 2015 Source:Getty The Indianapolis Colts played in the AFC Championship Game on January 18, 2015, against the New England Patriots. The Colts lost the game 45-7. This game is notably remembered for the “Deflategate” controversy, where the Patriots were accused of using under-inflated footballs during the game. The Patriots advanced to Super Bowl XLIX following this victory.

12. Washington Commanders – 2025 Source:Getty The Washington Commanders are set to play against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game in 2025. This follows their impressive victory over the top-seeded Detroit Lions, with a score of 45-31.

13. Dallas Cowboys – 1996 Source:Getty The Dallas Cowboys played in the NFC Championship Game on January 14, 1996, against the Green Bay Packers. The Cowboys won the game 38-27, securing their spot in Super Bowl XXX. They went on to win the Super Bowl, defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers. This victory marked the Cowboys’ third Super Bowl win in four years during the 1990s.

14. Miami Dolphins – 1993 Source:Getty The Miami Dolphins played in the AFC Championship Game on January 17, 1993, against the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins lost the game 29-10. The Bills advanced to Super Bowl XXVII following their victory over the Dolphins.

15. Philadelphia Eagles – 2025 Source:Getty The Philadelphia Eagles are set to host the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game in 2025. The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 26, at 3 p.m. ET.

16. Atlanta Falcons – 2017 Source:Getty The Atlanta Falcons played in the NFC Championship Game on January 22, 2017, against the Green Bay Packers. The Falcons won the game decisively with a score of 44-21. This victory allowed them to advance to Super Bowl LI, where they faced the New England Patriots.

17. New York Giants – 2012 Source:Getty The New York Giants played in the NFC Championship Game on January 22, 2012, against the San Francisco 49ers. The Giants won the game 20-17 in overtime. This victory secured their place in Super Bowl XLVI, where they went on to defeat the New England Patriots.

18. Jacksonville Jaguars – 2018 Source:Getty The Jacksonville Jaguars played in the AFC Championship Game on January 21, 2018, against the New England Patriots. The Jaguars lost the game 24-20. The Patriots advanced to Super Bowl LII following their victory over the Jaguars.

19. New York Jets – 2011 Source:Getty The New York Jets played in the AFC Championship Game on January 23, 2011, against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jets lost the game 24-19. The Steelers advanced to Super Bowl XLV following their victory over the Jets.

20. Detroit Lions – 2024 Source:Getty The Detroit Lions played in the NFC Championship Game on January 28, 2024, against the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions lost the game 34-31 after the 49ers rallied from a 17-point deficit to secure the win.

21. Green Bay Packers – 2021 Source:Getty The Green Bay Packers played in the NFC Championship Game on January 24, 2021, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Packers lost the game 31-26. The Buccaneers advanced to Super Bowl LV following their victory over the Packers.

22. Carolina Panthers – 2016 Source:Getty The Carolina Panthers played in the NFC Championship Game on January 24, 2016, against the Arizona Cardinals. The Panthers won the game decisively with a score of 49-15. This victory earned them a spot in Super Bowl 50, where they faced the Denver Broncos.

23. New England Patriots – 2019 Source:Getty The New England Patriots played in the AFC Championship Game on January 20, 2019, against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots won the game 37-31 in overtime. This victory allowed them to advance to Super Bowl LIII, where they faced the Los Angeles Rams.

24. Las Vegas Raiders – 2003 Source:Getty The Las Vegas Raiders, then known as the Oakland Raiders, played in the AFC Championship Game on January 19, 2003, against the Tennessee Titans. The Raiders won the game 41-24, which advanced them to Super Bowl XXXVII. They faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl.

25. Los Angeles Rams – 2022 Source:Getty The Los Angeles Rams played in the NFC Championship Game on January 30, 2022, against the San Francisco 49ers. The Rams won the game 20-17, securing their place in Super Bowl LVI, where they faced the Cincinnati Bengals.

26. Baltimore Ravens – 2024 Source:Getty The Baltimore Ravens played in the AFC Championship Game on January 28, 2024, against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Ravens lost the game 17-10, with the Chiefs advancing to Super Bowl LVIII.

27. New Orleans Saints – 2019 Source:Getty The New Orleans Saints played in the NFC Championship Game on January 20, 2019, against the Los Angeles Rams. The game was highly controversial due to a missed pass interference call late in the game. The Rams won the game 26-23 in overtime, advancing to Super Bowl LIII.

28. Seattle Seahawks – 2015 Source:Getty The Seattle Seahawks played in the NFC Championship Game on January 18, 2015, against the Green Bay Packers. The Seahawks won the game 28-22 in overtime, after a dramatic comeback. This victory allowed them to advance to Super Bowl XLIX, where they faced the New England Patriots.

29. Pittsburgh Steelers – 2017 Source:Getty The Pittsburgh Steelers played in the AFC Championship Game on January 22, 2017, against the New England Patriots. The Steelers lost the game 36-17, with the Patriots advancing to Super Bowl LI.

30. Houston Texans – N/A Source:Getty The Houston Texans have not yet appeared in an AFC Championship Game. Since their inception in 2002, they have made several playoff appearances but have not advanced past the Divisional Round.

31. Tennessee Titans – 2020 Source:Getty The Tennessee Titans played in the AFC Championship Game on January 19, 2020, against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans lost the game 35-24, with the Chiefs advancing to Super Bowl LIV.