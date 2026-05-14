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Johnny Rutherford: The Grit of Lone Star J.R. | Heroes Of The 500

Known as “Lone Star J.R.,” the Texas-born star paired grit with charm, earning deep respect from fans and competitors alike.

Published on May 14, 2026

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Johnny Rutherford: The Grit of Lone Star J.R. | Heroes Of The 500

In the long history of the Indianapolis 500, few drivers reflect its heart and hardship better than Johnny Rutherford.

The Heroes of the Indy 500 episode on “Lone Star J.R.” traces the rise of one of the race’s most beloved champions, a driver whose story blends speed, pain, resilience, and joy.

Rutherford made his first Indy 500 start in 1963, beginning a relationship with the Speedway that would define his career.

Just one year later, he was caught in the terrible 1964 crash that took the lives of Eddie Sachs and Dave MacDonald.

RELATED | IndyCar Introduces New Safety Feature To Prevent Airborne Crashes At Indy 500

Rutherford escaped, but not untouched.

He suffered burns and carried the weight of that day with him.

It was an early lesson in how brutal this race could be.

His road back was not easy.

Later injuries, including a serious sprint car crash that broke both arms, tested his toughness again.

But Rutherford kept coming back.

That fight became part of his legend.

Known as “Lone Star J.R.,” the Texas-born star paired grit with charm, earning deep respect from fans and competitors alike.

His Indianapolis 500 wins in 1974, 1976, and 1980 sealed his place in history.

More than a three-time winner, Johnny Rutherford became a symbol of endurance, courage, and the spirit that keeps the Indy 500 alive.

Johnny Rutherford: The Grit of Lone Star J.R. | Heroes Of The 500 was originally published on wibc.com

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