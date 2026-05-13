Conor Daly Fastest in Practice 2, Katherine Legge Attempting the Double, & Indy 500 Sells Out Again

Indy 500 is sold out for another year, continuing the race's popularity.

Conor Daly set the fastest lap in practice, showcasing impressive speed.

Katherine Legge will compete in the Indy 500 and Coke 600 double this year.

Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and John Herrick, as he fills in for Kevin Lee, they talk about how the Indy 500 is sold out once again. They later talk about talk about Katherine Legge announcing that she’ll be competing in the Indy 500/Coke 600 double this year. They also talk about TV ratings from the Sonsio Grand Prix and Carson Hocevar at today’s practice session.

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In the second segment, they continue to recap day two of practice for the 110th Indy 500 with Conor Daly topping the charts with a mega lap at 228.080 mph. They also talk about how impressive Daly looks, along with Graham Rahal turning heads. They later talk about how much Ryan Hunter-Reay is benefiting Pato O’Ward at the 500 and the Arrow McLaren team.

To wrap up another edition of the show, they talk about how the one-off entries and Arrow McLaren fared into practice today. They also talk about David Malukas showing strong signs as a contender after two days of practice.

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The official results of Practice 2 for the 110th Indianapolis 500: