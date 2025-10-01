Listen Live
Sports

Colts Cornerback Xavien Howard Retires From NFL

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s no need to debate anymore how the Colts should handle starting cornerback Xavien Howard.

On Wednesday, the Colts announced that Howard had retired from the NFL. This came after Howard didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a “personal” matter.

Later on Wednesday night, the 32-year-old Howard released the following statement on Instagram.

“Throughout my career I’ve always played football for the love of the sport. I enjoyed everything that came with being apart of the NFL, it was my passion for the game that drove me. I love and appreciate the Miami Dolphins for drafting me and giving me the chance to play pro football. I cannot thank the Indianapolis Colts enough for letting me continue to live out my dream but my dream has now changed. I’ve been getting closer to God and asking that He directs my path. I am a man of faith and I believe wholeheartedly that He doesn’t make mistakes. He has led me to ending my career. I am now putting God and my priorities first. When I was away from the game in 2024, I fell in love with taking my kids to school, doing activities with them and watching them grow up. Up to that point I had always put my family after football. I’m no longer willing to do so. So today I am retiring from the National Football League. My purpose has been fulfilled in this sport, but my kids are more important to me than football. I’ve had a hell of a career, and even though it’s ending in a unique way, I’m cool with that because for once I’m putting my family first and I’m proud and excited about that decision.”

Howard joined the Colts in mid-August, after having not played in the NFL during the 2024 season.

A prior relationship with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo played a large role in Howard joining Indianapolis.

With a need at cornerback, the Colts immediately inserted Howard into the starting lineup. But the veteran cornerback struggled mightily in his 4 games with the Colts.

Throughout this past week, both Anarumo and Shane Steichen fielded questions on if Howard would remain in the lineup.

On Wednesday, prior to the Colts practicing and a few hours before the retirement announcement, Steichen shared this when asked about Howard’s status.

“…Looking back too with Xavien, those were two elite (Rams) receivers that we were going up against last week,” the head coach said. “So again, we’ll go through the process this week and evaluate everything like we do every week.”

Howard leaves the NFL after a career where he was one of the premier ballhawks. Since entering the league in 2016, Howard’s 29 interceptions are more than any other player. He was a 4-time Pro Bowler and 2-time All-Pro.

In replacing Howard on the active roster, the Colts promoted rookie safety Trey Washington.

For Sunday’s game with the Raiders, the Colts will have to shuffle the cornerback rotation, especially if Kenny Moore II (Achilles) misses a second straight game. Moore II didn’t practice Wednesday.

Some combination of Charvarius Ward and Mekhi Blackmon on the outside with veteran Mike Hilton in the slot is a potential trio. Undrafted free agent Johnathan Edwards is another option on the outside.

The Colts are still a week away from former starter Jaylon Jones (hamstring) being eligible to return from injured reserve.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Missouri State v USC
4 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins
30 Items
Sports

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

More Trending
US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
6 Items
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Colts Mistakes To Blame For First Loss

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Shane Steichen Talks Accountability For AD Mitchell

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Alec Pierce Returns To Practice

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close