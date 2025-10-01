Colts Cornerback Xavien Howard Retires From NFL

Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – There’s no need to debate anymore how the Colts should handle starting cornerback Xavien Howard.

On Wednesday, the Colts announced that Howard had retired from the NFL. This came after Howard didn’t practice on Wednesday due to a “personal” matter.

Later on Wednesday night, the 32-year-old Howard released the following statement on Instagram.

“Throughout my career I’ve always played football for the love of the sport. I enjoyed everything that came with being apart of the NFL, it was my passion for the game that drove me. I love and appreciate the Miami Dolphins for drafting me and giving me the chance to play pro football. I cannot thank the Indianapolis Colts enough for letting me continue to live out my dream but my dream has now changed. I’ve been getting closer to God and asking that He directs my path. I am a man of faith and I believe wholeheartedly that He doesn’t make mistakes. He has led me to ending my career. I am now putting God and my priorities first. When I was away from the game in 2024, I fell in love with taking my kids to school, doing activities with them and watching them grow up. Up to that point I had always put my family after football. I’m no longer willing to do so. So today I am retiring from the National Football League. My purpose has been fulfilled in this sport, but my kids are more important to me than football. I’ve had a hell of a career, and even though it’s ending in a unique way, I’m cool with that because for once I’m putting my family first and I’m proud and excited about that decision.”

Howard joined the Colts in mid-August, after having not played in the NFL during the 2024 season.

A prior relationship with Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo played a large role in Howard joining Indianapolis.

With a need at cornerback, the Colts immediately inserted Howard into the starting lineup. But the veteran cornerback struggled mightily in his 4 games with the Colts.

Throughout this past week, both Anarumo and Shane Steichen fielded questions on if Howard would remain in the lineup.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

On Wednesday, prior to the Colts practicing and a few hours before the retirement announcement, Steichen shared this when asked about Howard’s status.

“…Looking back too with Xavien, those were two elite (Rams) receivers that we were going up against last week,” the head coach said. “So again, we’ll go through the process this week and evaluate everything like we do every week.”

Howard leaves the NFL after a career where he was one of the premier ballhawks. Since entering the league in 2016, Howard’s 29 interceptions are more than any other player. He was a 4-time Pro Bowler and 2-time All-Pro.

In replacing Howard on the active roster, the Colts promoted rookie safety Trey Washington.

For Sunday’s game with the Raiders, the Colts will have to shuffle the cornerback rotation, especially if Kenny Moore II (Achilles) misses a second straight game. Moore II didn’t practice Wednesday.

Some combination of Charvarius Ward and Mekhi Blackmon on the outside with veteran Mike Hilton in the slot is a potential trio. Undrafted free agent Johnathan Edwards is another option on the outside.

The Colts are still a week away from former starter Jaylon Jones (hamstring) being eligible to return from injured reserve.