Hits And Misses: Laiatu Latu Produces
1. Hits: Blake Grupe
Blake Grupe: How about the Colts kicker Sunday? Kicking outdoors in Seattle, Grupe was good from 42, 54 and 60 yards. Hell, that 60-yardre had a few yards to spare, too. What a must-have kicking performance from Grupe. The Colts have liked the swagger the 5-7 kicker brings and the former Saints kicker backed it up in a big way on Sunday.
2. Hits: Laiatu Latu
Laiatu Latu: Was that the best half of Laiatu Latu’s two NFL seasons? On Sunday, Latu made his presence felt early with 3 tackles for loss and a sack in the first half. One of his best plays was a 3rd-and-4 run stuff to halt a promising Seahawks drive. The variety of playmaking and quantity of it is not something we’ve seen much from Latu this season.
3. Hits: Ameer Abdullah
Ameer Abdullah: Did anyone else get some 2020 Nyheim Hines vibes in watching Philip Rivers pepper Ameer Abdullah with touches on Sunday? Abdullah came into Sunday with 7 catches on the season. Well, he had 5 against the Seahawks and 9 total touches in 14 offensive snaps. Remember in 2020, it was Hines leading the Colts in catches with Rivers operating the offense.
4. Misses: Big Plays On Offense
Big Plays On Offense: The Colts finished Sunday with just 2 plays of more than 15 yards. Their yards per play of 3.7 is easily the lowest of the season. If you are evaluating the Colts offense on Sunday as an actual NFL offense, Sunday’s performance was archaic. It’s so stressful to live like this when operating an offense with such a defined ceiling.
5. Misses: Finishing On Defense
Finishing On Defense: For so much of Sunday, the Colts defense was putting up a really impressive effort. But similar to the Kansas City a game last month, a banged-up Colts defense eventually cracked. The Seahawks scored on 5 of their final 6 drives, easily getting into field goal range despite having 0 timeouts and 45 seconds left when they took over down 1 point on Sunday. Honestly, the inability to make the final closing play started on a kickoff attempt that should have been squibbed down the middle.