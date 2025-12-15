Hits And Misses: Laiatu Latu Produces

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts did produce some good in Seattle on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough, ending in an 18-16 loss in Week 15. What was the good and bad from the Colts (8-6) losing their 4th straight game? Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game. The Colts did produce some good in Seattle on Sunday, but it wasn’t enough, ending in an 18-16 loss in Week 15. What was the good and bad from the Colts (8-6) losing their 4straight game?

1. Hits: Blake Grupe Source: Getty Related Stories 5 Things Learned: Colts Valiant Effort Ends In Another Loss

Hits And Misses: Colts Fail To Help Riley Leonard

5 Things Learned: Another Crippling Loss In Jacksonville Blake Grupe: How about the Colts kicker Sunday? Kicking outdoors in Seattle, Grupe was good from 42, 54 and 60 yards. Hell, that 60-yardre had a few yards to spare, too. What a must-have kicking performance from Grupe. The Colts have liked the swagger the 5-7 kicker brings and the former Saints kicker backed it up in a big way on Sunday.

2. Hits: Laiatu Latu Source: Getty Love Colts Coverage? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Laiatu Latu: Was that the best half of Laiatu Latu’s two NFL seasons? On Sunday, Latu made his presence felt early with 3 tackles for loss and a sack in the first half. One of his best plays was a 3rd-and-4 run stuff to halt a promising Seahawks drive. The variety of playmaking and quantity of it is not something we’ve seen much from Latu this season.

3. Hits: Ameer Abdullah Source: Getty Ameer Abdullah: Did anyone else get some 2020 Nyheim Hines vibes in watching Philip Rivers pepper Ameer Abdullah with touches on Sunday? Abdullah came into Sunday with 7 catches on the season. Well, he had 5 against the Seahawks and 9 total touches in 14 offensive snaps. Remember in 2020, it was Hines leading the Colts in catches with Rivers operating the offense.

4. Misses: Big Plays On Offense Source: Getty Big Plays On Offense: The Colts finished Sunday with just 2 plays of more than 15 yards. Their yards per play of 3.7 is easily the lowest of the season. If you are evaluating the Colts offense on Sunday as an actual NFL offense, Sunday’s performance was archaic. It’s so stressful to live like this when operating an offense with such a defined ceiling.