Hits And Misses: Healthy Jonathan Taylor Producing Career Year

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

In yet another blowout victory, the Colts swept the Titans, with the second victory coming 38-14 on Sunday afternoon in Lucas Oil Stadium.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (7-1) winning yet another game by 20-plus points?

1. Hits: Jonathan Taylor Source:Getty Jonathan Taylor: What more can you say after what Jonathan Taylor did to the Titans. Why has the start running back seemingly taken his game to another level? how about health? After 3 straight years missing anywhere from 3-7 games each, Taylor hasn’t even shown up on the injury report this year. And that’s after a really healthy offseason/training camp. Such pristine health for Taylor has led to him having a career year so far, which is saying something. 2. Hits: No Negatives Source:Getty No Negatives: Another week for the Colts offense in which Daniel Jones operated a unit without committing a turnover. That’s now 6 of 8 games in which Jones has had a clean sheet. Talk about a perfect receipt in making sure a two-touchdown favorite doesn’t sniff hope. 3. Hits: Skill Players Attitude Source:Getty Skill Players Attitude: It helps when you’re 7-1, but the Colts skill group continues to embrace an unselfish mindset. You don’t have a 100-yard receiver in any of the 8 games as Daniel Jones continues to spread the ball around. Yet a full on team commitment keeps an opposing defense on edge, never knowing who might sneak in there for a timely play. 4. Hits: More “Walk-On” Moments Source:Getty More “Walk-On” Moments: Life in the NFL doesn’t provide many “walk on” moments. But thanks to 4 wins by at least 20 points, the Colts have been able to empty the bench in more than half of their wins this season. The “hit” in that area is the Colts ability to create an early lead and build and build upon that. Again, the Colts entered 2025 without a 20-point win in 3 seasons. They now have 4 such victories in 8 weeks. 5. Misses: Zaire Franklin Tackling Machine Source:Getty Zaire Franklin Tackling Machine: Zaire Franklin, the NFL leading tackler last season, has seen that part of his game really dwindle this season. Franklin had 2 total tackles on Sunday (11th on the team). It’s the fewest tackles for Franklin since he became a full-time starter in 2022. 6. Misses: Defense Getting Off The Field Early Source:Getty Defense Getting Off The Field Early: When you win 38-14, it’s not likely much in the “miss” category will be too alarming. But the Colts did allow the Titans to move the ball decently well on Sunday. 7 of the Titans 10 “real” drives got to Indy territory. Just some stuff to clean up for Lou Anarumo.