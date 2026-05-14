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This or That: 500 Edition With Jake Query

Jake Query knows the Indianapolis 500 from every angle, and that came through in his appearance on “This or That: 500 Edition.”

As a voice of IndyCar Radio and host of Query & Company on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, Query brought the kind of perspective only a longtime race insider can deliver.

His picks felt true to the heart of Indy.

He chose a veteran over a rookie sensation, showing respect for experience and the history that shapes this race.

For race-day conditions, he leaned toward cool weather over hot and sunny skies, a choice many fans can appreciate after long hours at the Speedway.

Query also embraced the infield atmosphere, giving a nod to the energy and tradition that make it a favorite for so many fans.

When asked about coverage, he picked radio over TV, a fitting answer from a broadcaster who understands how powerful the sound of the 500 can be.

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He went with a last-lap lead change over a photo finish and said he prefers edge-of-your-seat action from start to finish.

Before the green flag, Query says he is fully in the zone, ready for the kind of moment Indy fans remember forever.