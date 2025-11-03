Hits And Misses: Good Return From Jaylon Jones

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

It was a rare 2025 performance from the Colts, with 6 turnovers defining the 27-20 loss to the Steelers.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (7-2) four-game winning streak coming to a close?

1. Hits: Kenny Moore II/Jaylon Jones Source:Getty Kenny Moore II/Jaylon Jones: One of the forgotten moments from Sunday will be the sudden change shutout the Colts defense dialed up after Josh Downs’ muffed punt. During that sequence it was Kenny Moore II wrecking another play on the permitter. And then, despite giving up about 9 inches and 100 pounds, he went through Darnell Washington for a huge pass breakup. A punch out in the game’s final minutes was yet another reminder of No. 23, the playmaker. Also, Jaylon Jones played high 55 of 62 defensive snaps in his return, as that number was a game-high for a Colts cornerback. Jones was a big part of DK Metcalf having just 2 catches for 6 yards. That was a strong return to the lineup from Jones, which is key for the Colts struggling cornerback room.

2. Hits: Michael Badgley Source:Getty Michael Badgley: Many had probably tuned out, but new Colts kicker Michael Badgley did make outdoor kicks from 52 and 53 yards. Remember, making kicks from north of 50 has not been a strength for Badgley. They didn’t clear by much, but credit to Badgley for connecting on these.

3. Hits: 4th Down Bravado Source:Getty 4th Down Bravado: It is quite something to go 5-of-5 on 4th down. It is the best mark for the Colts since at least 1991. Shane Steichen has promised to be uber aggressive and Sunday was yet another example of that.

4. Hits: Effort Against DK Metcalf and Jaylon Warren Source:Getty Effort Against DK Metcalf and Jaylon Warren: Holding DK Metcalf to 2 catches for 6 yards and Jaylon Warren to 1.9 yards per carry was a dream scenario for the Colts. With the Colts doing that, and outgaining the Steelers by more than 100 yards, it is another reminder of what 6 turnovers can do to ruin a game.

5. Misses: Offensive Line Source:Getty Offensive Line. The position group that deserves the most blame for Sunday’s loss is the Colts offensive line. Way too many breakdowns in protection, especially out on the edge, and zero ability to establish Jonathan Taylor. This was the root for so many of the Colts issues on Sunday.

6. Misses: Daniel Jones Source:Getty Daniel Jones: While Daniel Jones got very little help from those around him on the Colts offense, he also contributed to the game changing rapidly. Jones tossed his worst interception of the season on the drive following TJ Watt’s strip sack. Dealing with muddier pockets than normal, Jones was a tad off from his usual in rhythm/no negative days we’ve grown used to from him this season.