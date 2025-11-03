Listen Live
Sports

Hits And Misses: Good Return From Jaylon Jones

Published on November 3, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: NOV 02 Colts at Steelers

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – Here’s our latest ‘hits and misses’ piece on 1075TheFan.com highlighting the good and bad from the previous game.

It was a rare 2025 performance from the Colts, with 6 turnovers defining the 27-20 loss to the Steelers.

What was the good and bad from the Colts (7-2) four-game winning streak coming to a close?

1. Hits: Kenny Moore II/Jaylon Jones

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

Kenny Moore II/Jaylon Jones: One of the forgotten moments from Sunday will be the sudden change shutout the Colts defense dialed up after Josh Downs’ muffed punt. During that sequence it was Kenny Moore II wrecking another play on the permitter. And then, despite giving up about 9 inches and 100 pounds, he went through Darnell Washington for a huge pass breakup. A punch out in the game’s final minutes was yet another reminder of No. 23, the playmaker. Also, Jaylon Jones played high 55 of 62 defensive snaps in his return, as that number was a game-high for a Colts cornerback. Jones was a big part of DK Metcalf having just 2 catches for 6 yards. That was a strong return to the lineup from Jones, which is key for the Colts struggling cornerback room.

2. Hits: Michael Badgley

NFL: NOV 02 Colts at Steelers Source:Getty

Michael Badgley: Many had probably tuned out, but new Colts kicker Michael Badgley did make outdoor kicks from 52 and 53 yards. Remember, making kicks from north of 50 has not been a strength for Badgley. They didn’t clear by much, but credit to Badgley for connecting on these.

3. Hits: 4th Down Bravado

NFL: NOV 02 Colts at Steelers Source:Getty

4th Down Bravado: It is quite something to go 5-of-5 on 4th down. It is the best mark for the Colts since at least 1991. Shane Steichen has promised to be uber aggressive and Sunday was yet another example of that.

4. Hits: Effort Against DK Metcalf and Jaylon Warren

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

Effort Against DK Metcalf and Jaylon Warren: Holding DK Metcalf to 2 catches for 6 yards and Jaylon Warren to 1.9 yards per carry was a dream scenario for the Colts. With the Colts doing that, and outgaining the Steelers by more than 100 yards, it is another reminder of what 6 turnovers can do to ruin a game.

5. Misses: Offensive Line

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

Offensive Line. The position group that deserves the most blame for Sunday’s loss is the Colts offensive line. Way too many breakdowns in protection, especially out on the edge, and zero ability to establish Jonathan Taylor. This was the root for so many of the Colts issues on Sunday.

6. Misses: Daniel Jones

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers Source:Getty

Daniel Jones: While Daniel Jones got very little help from those around him on the Colts offense, he also contributed to the game changing rapidly. Jones tossed his worst interception of the season on the drive following TJ Watt’s strip sack. Dealing with muddier pockets than normal, Jones was a tad off from his usual in rhythm/no negative days we’ve grown used to from him this season.

7. Misses: 1st Down Greed

NFL: NOV 02 Colts at Steelers Source:Getty

1st Down Greed: Opening-down success has been historically good for the 2025 Colts. It wasn’t that on Sunday. The TJ Watt strip sack occurred on a 1st-and-10, as did a tipped interception in the third quarter when the Colts were driving down 10 points

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Need To Make Trade Deadline Move On Defense

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Steelers Pressure Causes Rare Colts Loss

20 Items
Sports

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

More Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Dodgers vs Bllue Jays in Toronto, Canada
11 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 10 Longest Games In World Series History

Indianapolis Colts defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 to win a NFL football game.
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Colts Offense Rewriting History Book

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close