History Of The Colts Ring Of Honor

The Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor will see another inductee in 2024, as former tight end Dallas Clark will become the 19th name to join the ranks. With that in mind, take a look back at the history of Ring of Honor, and the players, coaches, and others that came before.

1. 1996 – Robert Irsay – Owner Source:Getty The man who brought the Colts to Indianapolis, Robert Irsay owned the franchise from 1972 until his death in 1997, at which point his son Jim took over. He was the inaugural inductee into the Ring of Honor.

2. 1998 – Bill Brooks – WR Source:Getty Drafted in the 4th round of the 1986 NFL Draft out of Boston University, Brooks played for the Colts for seven seasons until 1992. During his time in Indy, he would haul in 411 catches for 5,818 yards and 28 touchdowns.

3. 2000 – Ted Marchibroda – Head Coach Source:Getty Ted Marchibroda would lead the Colts for two separate tenures, first from 1975-1979 when they were still in Baltimore, and again in Indianapolis from 1992-1995. His overall record as the Colts coach, both in Baltimore and Indy, was 71-66 (41-33 in Baltimore, 30-33 in Indianapolis).

4. 2001 – Chris Hinton – OT Source:Getty A member of the final Baltimore Colts rookie class in 1983, Hinton would follow the Colts to Indianapolis and remain with the team until 1989, before wrapping up his career with stints in Atlanta and Minnesota. With the Colts he was named a first team All-Pro once, a second team All-Pro three times, and went to 6 Pro Bowls.

5. 2005 – Jim Harbaugh – QB Source:Getty The current head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers led the Colts offense from 1994-1997, famously earning the nickname “Captain Comeback” as he got the Colts within one dropped Hail Mary from a Super Bowl appearance in the 1995 season. In his time with the Colts he completed 60.7% of his passes for 8,705 yards and 49 touchdowns, with 26 interceptions.

6. 2007 – Colts Nation – Fans Source:Getty Originally referred to as the “12th Man”, the honor was retroactively changed to refer to Colts fans as “Colts Nation” in 2016.

7. 2010 – Tony Dungy – Head Coach Source:Getty Dungy led the Colts franchise from 2002-2008, leaving with a record of 85-27 and having secured the franchise’s first Super Bowl win in Indianapolis. Beyond being a member of the Ring of Honor, Dungy is also in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

8. 2011 – Marvin Harrison – WR Source:Getty One half of one of the best QB-WR duo’s in NFL history, Harrison played his entire 13-season career with the Colts. Drafted in 1996, Harrison was a 3-time first team All-Pro, 5-time second team All-Pro, made 8 Pro Bowls, and retired with 14, 850 receiving yards and 128 touchdowns. Harrison was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

9. 2012 – Edgerrin James – RB Source:Getty Another Hall of Famer, James was drafted by the Colts 4th-overall in 1999. He would play for the team until 2005, rushing for 9,226 yards and 64 touchdowns as a member of the Horseshoe. He would also add 2,839 yards and 11 touchdowns through the air.

10. 2013 – Eric Dickerson – RB Source:Getty From 1987-1991, Dickerson ran for 5,194 yards and 32 touchdowns, along with 1,082 yards and 3 touchdowns receiving. He earned a first team All-Pro selection and went to 3 Pro Bowls as a member of the Colts and led the league in rushing in 1988.

11. 2013 – Marshall Faulk – RB Source:Getty The 5th of five-straight Hall of Famers to be inducted into the Colts Ring of Honor, Faulk played for Indianapolis from 1994-1998, as was the first running back Peyton Manning would play with. His final statistics in Indianapolis stand at 5,320 yards rushing with 42 touchdowns, along with 2,804 yards and 9 touchdowns through the air. He earned second team All-Pro honors three times as a member of the Colts, along with 3 Pro Bowl trips.

12. 2015 – Jeff Saturday – C Source:Getty One of the best undrafted players in franchise history, Saturday played for the Colts from 1999-2011, becoming the anchor and general of an offensive line charged with protecting one of the best quarterbacks in franchise history. A 4-time All-Pro player, who also went to 6 Pro Bowls, Saturday would only miss 6 games between 2000 and 2011.

13. 2016 – Bill Polian – General Manager Source:Getty The architect of the Colts resurgence, Polian was responsible for drafting some of the greatest players in franchise history. From 1998-2011, the Colts experienced historic levels of success, culminating in that 2007 Super Bowl win.

14. 2017 – Peyton Manning – QB Source:Getty The greatest player in franchise history, “The Sheriff” transformed the city of Indianapolis into a football city. 4 MVP Awards, 8 total All-Pro selections, 11 Pro Bowl selections, 54,828 passing yards and 399 touchdowns, and the reason Lucas Oil Stadium exists. What else needs to be said.

15. 2018 – Reggie Wayne – WR Source:Getty The all-time leader in games played for the franchise, Wayne was the 2nd part of the dynamic Harrison-Wayne receiving duo that tormented teams throughout the 2000’s. Wayne bridged the gap between quarterbacks, going from Manning to Andrew Luck while still being an impact player. A 3-time total All-Pro player, a 6-time Pro Bowler, and one of the most beloved players in Colts history, Wayne now works as the receivers coach under Shane Steichen, and it is assumed he will one day join his former teammates in Canton.

16. 2019 – Dwight Freeney – DE Source:Getty From 2002-2012, Dwight Freeney terrorized quarterbacks as a member of “Bring the Heat Boulevard”. A 4-time All-Pro selection who would go to 7 Pro Bowls, Freeney racked up 107.5 sacks as a member of the Colts, including 16 in 2004 when he led the league.

17. 2021 – Robert Mathis – DE Source:Getty Freeney’s partner in crime on the defensive line, Mathis was with the franchise from 2003-2016, his entire career. A first-team All-Pro selection in 2013, when he led the league in sacks with 19.5, as well as a 5-time Pro Bowler, Mathis’ calling card became his ability to dislodge the football when sacking the quarterback. He finished his career with 123 sacks, 538 total tackles, 54 forced fumbles and 17 fumble recoveries.