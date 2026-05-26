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Charvarius Ward Returning In Better Mental State

There’s a lot to the Charvarius Ward Sr. story for this upcoming season.

Published on May 26, 2026

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  • Ward lost his young daughter, impacting his mental state last season.
  • Concussions limited Ward's playing time, making him question his NFL future.
  • Ward feels rejuvenated with family support and offseason training, aiming to reclaim elite status.
NFL: DEC 07 Colts at Jaguars
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Charvarius Ward Returning In Better Mental State

INDIANAPOLISThere’s a lot to the Charvarius Ward Sr. story for this upcoming season.

Unquestionably, Ward is a super important piece to the Colts 2026 picture finishing better this year.

The answer on that though has a lot surrounding it.

By his own admission, Ward needed to get into a better mental state for 2026. Tragically, Ward lost his daughter (Amani Joy) in 2024, just shy of her 2nd birthday. The weight of that still was heavy for Ward last year, with his family away from his new football home of Indianapolis.

“I’ve just been working on myself and I didn’t want to finish my career like I finished last season, man. A lot of stuff happened out of my control. Emotionally, I wasn’t ready like I thought I was going to be ready. So, got my fam out here with me this season. They’re going to be close with me this year and I think that’s going to help me out a lot. Just being whole and happy.”

In Ward’s first season with the Colts, a trio of concussions limited his on-field action to just 7 games. A freak accident of Ward colliding with tight end Drew Ogletree knocked the veteran cornerback out of games for more than a month. With brutal symptoms, Ward pondered his football career.

“Obviously, if I get a concussion and I be dizzy for 30 days again, then for sure, it’ll put my career in question, not just with me and my family but probably with the NFL being that I had so many,” Ward says looking back on last season.

And then on the field, Ward has to prove himself at the age of 30. Such an age thriving at the cornerback position is no guarantee. But Ward is pretty bullish after some off-season training.

“I’d be working out with like some young boys, (and) I’d be looking way better than they be looking,” a smiling Ward says. “So, that let me know like right there, like I still got it. I still can play, and I just feel good.”

Projecting Ward’s status within the Colts 2026 puzzle is a complicated one.

Best case scenario, Ward getting back to his All-Pro self would give the Colts a cornerback duo teams dream of.

Worst case though, and the Colts could be back to scrambling for quality cornerback depth, which has been a seemingly annual battle in recent years.

Yes, Ward states he wants to go out playing better football than he felt was on the field last year.

But he also states “he wants to leave the game in one piece, too.”

There’s a lot going on, on and off the field, with one of the Colts most prized free agent acquisitions.

Ward feels that the off the field psyche is in a much better state heading into this season, but the unknown of what will happen when the hits start to add up is still there.

This is easily one of the most difficult storylines to gauge when it comes to the Colts 2026 season striking gold.

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