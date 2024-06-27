Listen Live
Every Pick From The 1st Round Of The NBA Draft

Published on June 27, 2024

2024 NBA Draft - Round One

Source: Sarah Stier / Getty

Today, the NBA Draft stands as a monumental occasion for a multitude of young basketball players,

A pivotal moment that symbolizes the years of hard work, dedication, and unwavering passion they have given to the game.

For these aspiring athletes, hearing their names called during the draft represents the realization of a lifelong dream and the new commitment to a new chapter with opportunities and challenges.

As the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft unfolded, promising talents across the nation eagerly awaited their turn to be selected by professional teams seaking their skillset. Among these hopefuls, individuals like Zaccharie Risacher emerged as the first overall pick, catapulting him into the spotlight and catapulting his aspirations to new heights.

The NBA Draft serves as a gateway to a realm where talent meets opportunity, where grit meets glory, and where the ambitions of these athletes intertwine with the demands of professional sports.

To recap the momentous day of the first round of the NBA Draft, the future for these 30 young men will unfold like a fast break, with each player sprinting towards their destiny, dribbling past multiple obstacles, and aiming for nothing less than excellence in a league where legends are made and dreams come true.

Take a look below at Every Pick From The 1st Round Of The NBA Draft.

1. Atlant Hawks – Zaccharie Risacher

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: France
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’9″
Weight: 195

2. Washington Wizards – Alex Sarr

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: France
Position: Power Forward
Size: 7’0″
Weight: 224

3. Houston Rockets – Reed Sheppard

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Kentucky
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’2″ 
Weight: 182

4. San Antonio Spurs.- Stephon Castle

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: UConn
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’6″ 
Weight: 210

5. Detriot Pistons – Ron Holland II

2024 NBA Draft Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: G League Ignite
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’7″
Weight: 197

6. Charlotte Hornets – Tidjane Salaün

2024 NBA Draft Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: France
Position: Power Forward
Size: 6’9″
Weight:217

7. Portland Trailblazers – Donovan Clingan

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: UConn
Position: Center
Size: 7’2″
Weight: 282

8. San Antonio Spurs – Rob Dillingham

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Kentucky
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’1″
Weight: 164

9. Memphis Grizzlies – Zach Edey

NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament - National Championship - Purdue v Connecticut Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Purdue
Position: Center
Size: 7’4″
Weight: 299

10. San Antonio Spurs – Cody WIlliams

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Colorado
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’7″
Weight: 178

11. Chicago Bulls – Matas Buzelis

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: G League Ignite
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’9″
Weight: 197

12. Oklahoma City Thunder – Nikola Topic

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Serbia
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 203

13. Sacremento Kings – Devin Carter

2024 NBA Draft Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Providence
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’2″
Weight: 193

14. Portland Trailblazers – Bub Carrington

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Pittsburgh
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’4″
Weight: 195

15. Miami Heat – Kel’el Ware

2024 NBA Draft Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Indiana
Position: Center
Size: 6’11”
Weight: 210

16. Philadelphia 76ers – Jared McCain

2024 NBA Draft Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Duke
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’2″
Weight: 203

17. Los Angeles Lakers – Dalton Knecht

2024 NBA Draft Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Tennessee
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 212

18. Orlando Magic – Tristan da Silva

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Colorado
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’8″
Weight: 217

19. Toronto Raptors – Ja’Kobe Walter

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Baylor
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’4″
Weight: 198

20. Cleveland Cavaliers – Jaylon Tyson

California v Arizona Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: California
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 218

21. New Orleans Pelicans – Yves Missi

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Baylor
Position: Center
Size: 6’11”
Weight: 229

22. Pheonix Suns – DaRon Holmes II

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Dayton
Position: Power Forward
Size: 6’9″
Weight: 236

23. Milwaukee Bucks – AJ Johnson

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: USA
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’4″
Weight: 167

24. New York Knicks – Kyshawn George

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Miami
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’7″
Weight: 209

25. New York Knicks – Pacome Dadiet

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: France
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’8″
Weight: 217

26. Washington Wizards – Dillon Jones

Big Sky Basketball Tournament - Quarterfinals Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Weber State
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’4″
Weight: 237

27. Minnesota Timberwolves – Terrence Shannon Jr.

Illinois (72) Vs. Iowa St. (69) At TD Garden Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Illinois
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 219

28. Denver Nuggets – Ryan Dunn

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Virginia
Position: Shooting Forward
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 214

29. Utah Jazz – Isaiah Collier

2024 NBA Draft - Round One Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: USC
Position: Point Guard
Size: 6’3″
Weight: 205

30. Boston Celtics – Baylor Scheierman

Creighton v Villanova Source:Getty

Country/Team/College: Creighton
Position: Shooting Guard
Size: 6’6″
Weight: 202

