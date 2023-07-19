Listen Live
Cornerbacks Currently On The Colts Roster Ahead Of 2023 Training Camp

Published on July 19, 2023

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings

The Indianapolis Colts have been hit pretty hard this offseason when it comes to the cornerback depth chart.

It kicked off with Stephen Gilmore being traded away to the Dallas Cowboy thinking that Isaiah Rodgers would be a great player to step into a bigger role.

But then Isaiah Rodgers ended up getting suspended for the entire season after being caught gambling.

Kenny Moore II is by far the veteran of this team when it comes to the cornerback position. It will take a lot of leadership from him this season to get these rookies activated and contributing to help this Colts defense be the force it needs to be to win some games.

With it almost being certain that the Colts secondary is going to be filled with some unfamiliar faces, let’s take a look at all of the cornerbacks that is currently on the Colts roster ahead of Colts Training.

Camp is scheduled to start on July 26th and be held at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

*Not in any specific order*

1. Kenny Moore II

Experience: 7 years

Height: 5-9

Age: 27

Weight: 190 lbs

College: Valdosta State

2. UDF: JuJu Brents

Experience: Rookie

Height: 6-3

Age: 23

Weight: 198 lbs

College: Kansas State

3. Dallis Flowers

Experience: 2 years

Height: 6-1

Age: 26

Weight: 196 lbs

College: Pittsburg State (KS)

4. Darius Rush

Colts Round 5 Pick 138 Recap South Carolina Cornerback Darius Rush

Experience: Rookie

Height: 6-2

Age: 23

Weight: 198 lbs

College: South Carolina

5. Kevin Toliver II

Experience: 4 years

Height: 6-2

Age: 27

Weight: 192 lbs

College: LSU

6. Tony Brown

Experience: 5 years

Height: 6-0

Age: 28

Weight: 199 lbs

College: Alabama

7. Jaylon Jones

Experience: Rookie

Height: 6-2

Age: 21

Weight: 203 lbs

College: Texas A&M

8. Cole Coleman

Experience: Rookie

Height: 5-9

Age: 23

Weight: 188 lbs

College: Elon

9. Darrell Baker Jr.

Experience: 1 year

Height: 6-1

Age: 25

Weight: 190 lbs

College: Georgia Southern

