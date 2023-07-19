Cornerbacks Currently On The Colts Roster Ahead Of 2023 Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts have been hit pretty hard this offseason when it comes to the cornerback depth chart.

It kicked off with Stephen Gilmore being traded away to the Dallas Cowboy thinking that Isaiah Rodgers would be a great player to step into a bigger role.

But then Isaiah Rodgers ended up getting suspended for the entire season after being caught gambling.

Kenny Moore II is by far the veteran of this team when it comes to the cornerback position. It will take a lot of leadership from him this season to get these rookies activated and contributing to help this Colts defense be the force it needs to be to win some games.

With it almost being certain that the Colts secondary is going to be filled with some unfamiliar faces, let’s take a look at all of the cornerbacks that is currently on the Colts roster ahead of Colts Training.

Camp is scheduled to start on July 26th and be held at Grand Park in Westfield, Indiana.

*Not in any specific order*