Colts Get Overtime Win Over Atlanta in Berlin 31-25

Published on November 9, 2025

BERLIN, Germany–The Indianapolis Colts improved to 8-2 on the year Sunday with a 31-25 win over the Atlanta Falcons in overtime at Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor propelled the Colts to victory with 244 yards rushing on 32 carries with three touchdowns. His game-winning touchdown in overtime was an eight yard scamper to the end zone. His other two were from one yard out and 83 yards.

Tyler Warren was the Colts leading pass catcher with 99 yards on eight receptions. Alec Pierce caught four receptions for 84 yards with a touchdown.

Zaire Franklin led the Colts with 10 tackles on defense with a sack and two tackles for loss.

The Colts offense finished with 519 total yards on offense even with the offensive line giving up seven sacks.

After Taylor had his 83-yard rushing touchdown to put the Colts ahead 22-17, the Falcons came right back with a 9-play, 71 yard drive that lasted 4:18. Tyler Allgeier rushed it in from one yard away. Then they got the two-point conversion on a throw from Michael Penix to Drake London (6 receptions, 104 yards, one touchdown).

Colts kicker Michael Badgley made a 44-yard field goal to tie the game at 25-25. The Falcons came up empty on their drive in overtime and the Colts scored on Taylor’s third rushing touchdown in overtime to give the Colts the win.

The Colts have a bye week next week. They face the Kansas City Chiefs on November 23.

 

