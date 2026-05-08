Richardson rejoins Colts, competing with Leonard for QB2 role behind starter Daniel Jones.

Colts taking cautious approach, evaluating Richardson's progress after vision issues last season.

Team focusing on fundamentals, not 11-on-11 drills, as they assess QB depth chart in offseason.

Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Shane Steichen Talks Return Of Anthony Richardson Sr.

INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Richardson Sr. is back in the building for the voluntary offseason program and has been cleared to play.

But many questions still remain on how the Colts view Richardson’s actual standing with the team, with a lingering trade request.

“He’s back in the fold right now,” Steichen said of Richardson on Friday. “That part’s been good. He’s working, going through his fundamentals, details, out there throwing with the guys. That’s where he’s at right now.”

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With a lack of substantive trade offers for Richardson, the Colts have no immediate plans to get rid of the former 4th overall pick.

So where does Richardson slot on the team’s quarterback depth chart? How much is he competing with Riley Leonard?

“Obviously (Richardson’s) here, he’s going to get reps. Just like Riley is going to get reps,” Steichen said following the first day of the team’s rookie minicamp. “We’re in Phase II right now. We’re throwing routes on air and doing walkthrough stuff. Both those guys will get reps.”

Pressed further about the quarterback depth chart, and a possible Richardson vs. Leonard QB2 battle, Steichen didn’t budge.

“Right now, we are in May,” Steichen said. “We’ll see how it goes obviously with all that. (Richardson’s) working. He’s here. He’s in good spirits. He’s cleared to play with the vision stuff, so that part’s been good.”

We are still two and a half weeks away from the Colts getting their first 11-on-11 work of the offseason. The expectation is Daniel Jones will not take part in those offense vs. defense sessions, so that should leave the starting reps to Leonard, and potentially Richardson.

Steichen did add on Friday that Richardson has come back in “really good shape.”

Indications though Leonard is the favorite for the first spot behind Jones, with a wait and see approach to how serious the Colts would treat a competition between these two. That’s been the consistent theme throughout this offseason, even before Richardson’s trade request.

Late last December, Richardson returned to practice after a two-month absence from his orbital fracture. The quarterback admitted he had some peripheral vision issues, especially closer to him, even saying he had some snap handling problems.



Some five months later, the vision questions for Richardson haven’t totally subsided. Living/playing with a vision impairment in his injured eye is a question, despite his clearance to play.

At this point in the team’s offseason program, Colts quarterbacks aren’t able to throw against an actual defense, so what Richardson has done so far in his return is still a step or two away from realer practice scenarios.

On Friday, Steichen said Jones might take some 7-on-7 reps later this spring, but the 11-on-11 drills will likely go to other quarterbacks, until training camp.

The Colts are still in Phase II of their offseason program for the next two weeks.