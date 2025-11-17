Colts Facing Notable Injury Questions

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts are back from their bye week with a few notable injuries to assess.
With 7 games left in the season, the Colts bye fell a little more in the middle of the 17-game grind.
Here’s a look at three injury situations surrounding Anthony Richardson Sr. (orbital fracture), Charvarius Ward (concussion), DeForest Buckner (neck).
1. Anthony Richardson Sr. (orbital fracture)Source:Getty
Back on October 12th, Richardson Sr. suffered an orbital fracture during warmups prior to the Colts/Cardinals game.
It was quite the jarring locker room scene before that Week 6 kickoff.
The injury led to surgery for Richardson and a 4-game stint on injured reserve, to this point. He’s eligible to return to game action as early as Sunday.
During this month-long stay on injured reserve, the Richardson updates haven’t been much, and further clarity wasn’t there on Monday either, as the Colts returned to work and Shane Steichen met the media.
“AR is still rehabbing, getting better there,” Steichen said.
At the mid-way point of Richardson’s stay on IR, a couple weeks back, Steichen was asked if the Colts had a more definitive timetable on the young QB’s return.
“I don’t. I don’t right now. I know he’s just recovering right now.”
The following week, after news broke on Richardson Sr. needing surgery for his eye injury, Steichen was again asked about his status.
“Still don’t have a timeline. I know he’s doing well. Just obviously praying for a healthy recovery.”
Without Richardson, the Colts have had rookie Riley Leonard serving as the backup to Daniel Jones. Brett Rypien has been on the practice squad, with the Colts not electing to dress him as the team’s 3rd/emergency quarterback.
Jones has yet to miss a snap due to injury/poor play this season. If he does that again on Sunday, it’ll mark the first time in his career he’s started a season playing 11 straight games without missing a snap due to injury/poor play.
On Monday, Steichen was asked if Richardson would get that backup job back, once he is healthy.
“Yeah, if (Richardson) gets cleared by the doctors,” the head coach said.
2. DeForest Buckner (neck)Source:Getty
When, or if, DeForest Buckner (neck) will return in 2025 remains a question as the Colts return from their bye week.
During the bye week, Buckner shared on social media that he went back to the country of Panama for stem cell treatment. This was a practice Buckner did last fall for a lengthy ankle injury.
“I don’t have anything else to add on that,” Steichen said on Monday when asked specifically about Buckner going to Panama. “I know he got that done and we will see how he progresses the next few weeks.”
Will Buckner return to game action this season?
“That’s the hope, yeah, absolutely,” Steichen added.
Exactly when Buckner suffered the neck injury is a tad murky.
Late in the first half of the November 2nd game against the Steelers, Buckner did leave the game for a few plays and got evaluated in the medical tent. He retuned before half though, and finished the game, playing 79 percent of the defensive snaps (his 2nd highest total of the season).
As Buckner returned to play in that game, the Colts didn’t announce an in-game injury and Steichen never mentioned that as an injury that occurred in the following days. Buckner then missed the next week’s practice, with the team placing Buckner on injured reserve just prior to the game in Germany.
Last Monday, Steichen was asked about Buckner returning this season.
“We don’t have a timetable on his return, but we’re very hopeful that he’ll be back this season for sure,” Steichen says.
3. Charvarius Ward (concussion)Source:Getty
On October 12th, Ward suffered a pre-game concussion during a freak accident when tight end Drew Ogletree ran into the veteran cornerback as the two were doing field work prior to kickoff.
This was Ward’s second concussion in two months, which adds to the concern for the 29-year-old cornerback.
The Colts placed Ward on injured reserve the following week, thus sidelining him for the past 4 games (5, including the Cardinals): Chargers Titans, Steelers, Falcons.
In the last two weeks, Ward has been spotted at Colts practice, appearing to do some work on the field as he looks to return to practice.
Back on November 3rd, Shane Steichen was asked about Ward progressing through concussion protocol.
“He’s still working through it,” Steichen said. “So once we get all that cleared up, he’ll be back.”
Unlike with Richardson, there’s been some more optimism on a return of Ward, perhaps as early as this week.
“I should have some more information for you on Mooney on Wednesday,” Steichen said on Monday.
That could mean Ward will return to practice, thus opening up his 21-day window to return to game action.
If Ward plays on Sunday, it’ll be his return to Kansas City, playing against the team he logged 56 career games for (2018-21).