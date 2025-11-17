Colts Facing Notable Injury Questions

1. Anthony Richardson Sr. (orbital fracture)

Source:Getty

Back on October 12th, Richardson Sr. suffered an orbital fracture during warmups prior to the Colts/Cardinals game.

It was quite the jarring locker room scene before that Week 6 kickoff.

The injury led to surgery for Richardson and a 4-game stint on injured reserve, to this point. He’s eligible to return to game action as early as Sunday.

During this month-long stay on injured reserve, the Richardson updates haven’t been much, and further clarity wasn’t there on Monday either, as the Colts returned to work and Shane Steichen met the media.

“AR is still rehabbing, getting better there,” Steichen said.

At the mid-way point of Richardson’s stay on IR, a couple weeks back, Steichen was asked if the Colts had a more definitive timetable on the young QB’s return.

“I don’t. I don’t right now. I know he’s just recovering right now.”

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The following week, after news broke on Richardson Sr. needing surgery for his eye injury, Steichen was again asked about his status.

“Still don’t have a timeline. I know he’s doing well. Just obviously praying for a healthy recovery.”

Without Richardson, the Colts have had rookie Riley Leonard serving as the backup to Daniel Jones. Brett Rypien has been on the practice squad, with the Colts not electing to dress him as the team’s 3rd/emergency quarterback.

Jones has yet to miss a snap due to injury/poor play this season. If he does that again on Sunday, it’ll mark the first time in his career he’s started a season playing 11 straight games without missing a snap due to injury/poor play.

On Monday, Steichen was asked if Richardson would get that backup job back, once he is healthy.

“Yeah, if (Richardson) gets cleared by the doctors,” the head coach said.