Colts All-Time Win/Loss Record Against All Other 31 NFL Teams

Published on July 18, 2023

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

As Colts season gets under we thought it would be a good idea to take a look at the Colts All-Time Win/Loss Record against all other 31 NFL Teams.

The Colts overall record is 547-493-1 which gives them a 52.55% win percentage.

The Colts have won their most games against the:

  • 43 – New York Jets
  • 35 – Tennessee Titans
  • 33 – Buffalo Bill
  • 31 – Houston Texans
  • 29 – New England Patriots

The Colts have lost their most games against the:

  • 49 – New England Patriots
  • 46 – Miami Dolphins
  • 37 – Buffalo Bills
  • 29 – New York Jets
  • 21 – Tennessee Titans

The Colts have played their most games against the:

  • 78 – New England Patriots
  • 74 – Miami Dolphins
  • 72 – New York Jets
  • 71 – Buffalo Bills
  • 56 – Tennessee Titians

The Colts have played their least games against the:

  • 13 – new Orlean Saints
  • 17 – New York Giants
  • 17 – Dallas Cowboys
  • 17 – Arizona Cardinals
  • 17 – Atlanta Falcons

Let’s dive into the Colts all-time win/loss record against all other 31 NFL teams.

1. The Indianapolis Colts are 15-2 against the Atlanta Falcons all-time.

Atlanta Falcons v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

2. The Indianapolis Colts are 31-10-1 against the Houston Texans all-time.

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

3. The Indianapolis Colts are 23-20-2 against the Las Angeles Rams all-time.

Los Angeles Rams v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

4. The Indianapolis Colts are 27-17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars all-time.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

 

 

 

5. The Indianapolis Colts are 10-10 against the Philadelphia Eagles all-time.

Philadelphia Eagles v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

6. The Indianapolis Colts are 7-6 against the Seattle Seahawks all-time.

Indianapolis Colts v Seattle Seahawks Source:Getty

7. The Indianapolis Colts are 8-7 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers all-time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

8. The Indianapolis Colts are 35-21 against the Tennessee Titans all-time.

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans Source:Getty

9. The Indianapolis Colts are 14-9 against the Kansas City Chiefs all-time.

NFL: SEP 25 Chiefs at Colts Source:Getty

10. The Indianapolis Colts are 5-8 against the New Orlean Saints all-time.

Indianapolis Colts v New Orleans Saints Source:Getty

11. The Indianapolis Colts are 9-8 against the Arizona Cardinals all-time.

Indianapolis Colts v Arizona Cardinals Source:Getty

12. The Indianapolis Colts are 9-10 against the Las Vegas Raiders all-time.

Indianapolis Colts v Las Vegas Raiders Source:Getty

13. The Indianapolis Colts are 2-5 against the Carolina Panthers all-time.

Carolina Panthers v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

14. The Indianapolis Colts are 21-11 against the Washington Commanders all-time.

Washington Commanders v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

15. The Indianapolis Colts are 28-46 against the Miami Dolphins all-time.

Indianapolis Colts v Miami Dolphins Source:Getty

16. The Indianapolis Colts are 12-14 against the Denver Broncos all-time.

NFL: OCT 06 Colts at Broncos Source:Getty

17. The Indianapolis Colts are 10-18 versus the Las Angeles Chargers all-time.

Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

18. The Indianapolis Colts are 18-12 against the Cincinnati Bengals all-time.

Cincinnati Bengals v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

19. The Indianapolis Colts are 43-29 versus the New York Jets all-time.

New York Jets v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

20. The Indianapolis Colts have a 6-21 record versus the Pittsburgh Steelers all-time.

Pittsburgh Steelers v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

21. The Indianapolis Colts have a record of 22-19-2 against the Detroit Lions all-time.

Detroit Lions v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

22. The Indianapolis Colts are 27-18 versus the San Francisco 49ers all-time.

NFL: OCT 24 Colts at 49ers Source:Getty

23. The Indianapolis Colts have a record of 6-11 versus the Dallas Cowboys all-time.

Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys Source:Getty

24. The Indianapolis Colts have a record of 10-7 against the New York Giants all-time.

Indianapolis Colts v New York Giants Source:Getty

25. The Indianapolis Colts have a record of 8-6 versus the Baltimore Ravens all-time.

NFL: OCT 11 Colts at Ravens Source:Getty

26. The Indianapolis Colts have a record of 33-37-1 against the Buffalo Bills all-time.

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

27. The Indianapolis Colts have a 15-15 record against the Cleveland Browns all-time.

NFL: OCT 11 Colts at Browns Source:Getty

28. The Indianapolis Colts are 17-8-1 versus the Minnesota Vikings all-time.

Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings Source:Getty

29. The Indianapolis Colts are 29-49 against the New England Patriots all-time.

Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots Source:Getty

30. The Indianapolis Colts have a record of 24-19 against the Chicago Bears all-time.

NFL: OCT 04 Colts at Bears Source:Getty

31. The Indianapolis Colts have a record of 23-20-1 versus the Green Bay Packers all-time.

Green Bay Packers v Indianapolis Colts Source:Getty

