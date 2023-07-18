Colts All-Time Win/Loss Record Against All Other 31 NFL Teams

As Colts season gets under we thought it would be a good idea to take a look at the Colts All-Time Win/Loss Record against all other 31 NFL Teams.

The Colts overall record is 547-493-1 which gives them a 52.55% win percentage.

The Colts have won their most games against the:

43 – New York Jets

35 – Tennessee Titans

33 – Buffalo Bill

31 – Houston Texans

29 – New England Patriots

The Colts have lost their most games against the:

49 – New England Patriots

46 – Miami Dolphins

37 – Buffalo Bills

29 – New York Jets

21 – Tennessee Titans

The Colts have played their most games against the:

78 – New England Patriots

74 – Miami Dolphins

72 – New York Jets

71 – Buffalo Bills

56 – Tennessee Titians

The Colts have played their least games against the:

13 – new Orlean Saints

17 – New York Giants

17 – Dallas Cowboys

17 – Arizona Cardinals

17 – Atlanta Falcons

Let’s dive into the Colts all-time win/loss record against all other 31 NFL teams.