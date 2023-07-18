Colts All-Time Win/Loss Record Against All Other 31 NFL Teams
As Colts season gets under we thought it would be a good idea to take a look at the Colts All-Time Win/Loss Record against all other 31 NFL Teams.
The Colts overall record is 547-493-1 which gives them a 52.55% win percentage.
The Colts have won their most games against the:
- 43 – New York Jets
- 35 – Tennessee Titans
- 33 – Buffalo Bill
- 31 – Houston Texans
- 29 – New England Patriots
The Colts have lost their most games against the:
- 49 – New England Patriots
- 46 – Miami Dolphins
- 37 – Buffalo Bills
- 29 – New York Jets
- 21 – Tennessee Titans
The Colts have played their most games against the:
- 78 – New England Patriots
- 74 – Miami Dolphins
- 72 – New York Jets
- 71 – Buffalo Bills
- 56 – Tennessee Titians
The Colts have played their least games against the:
- 13 – new Orlean Saints
- 17 – New York Giants
- 17 – Dallas Cowboys
- 17 – Arizona Cardinals
- 17 – Atlanta Falcons
Let’s dive into the Colts all-time win/loss record against all other 31 NFL teams.
1. The Indianapolis Colts are 15-2 against the Atlanta Falcons all-time.Source:Getty
2. The Indianapolis Colts are 31-10-1 against the Houston Texans all-time.Source:Getty
3. The Indianapolis Colts are 23-20-2 against the Las Angeles Rams all-time.Source:Getty
4. The Indianapolis Colts are 27-17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars all-time.Source:Getty