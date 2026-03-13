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Best Moments of March Madness 2025

March Madness 2026 has arrived, and the madness is in full swing!

From shocking upsets that leave fans speechless to players delivering jaw-dropping performances, this year’s tournament is already packed with unforgettable moments.

We’re celebrating the heartwarming displays of sportsmanship and cheering for the underdog teams making incredible runs against all odds.

Whether it’s buzzer-beaters or breakout stars, every game is a reminder to soak in the excitement.

The madness is here, and it’s better than ever!

Check out below the Best Moments of March Madness 2025.

1. Second Round: After advancing to the Sweet 16, Ole Miss HC Chris Beard awarded a scholarship to walk-on Cam Brent