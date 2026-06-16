Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Plush rugs are still interior design favorites of athletes and homeowners alike

Many athletes and homeowners still prefer plush rugs and carpets over cold, hard floors. Learn more about these interior design features and why they're a hit.

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Plush rugs: Still interior design favorites of athletes and homeowners
Pexels.com royalty-free image #18266459, uploaded by user Atul Mohan, retrieved from https://www.pexels.com/photo/white-carpet-on-a-ground-18266459/ on June 15th, 2026. License details available at https://www.pexels.com/photo-license/ – image is licensed under the Pexels License

Plush rugs continue to appeal to athletes and homeowners because they add comfort, texture, and a sense of warmth that helps living spaces feel more enjoyable to use every day.

What do professional athletes and homeowners have in common when it comes to interior design?

At first glance, not much. One group spends its days training and competing, while the other may simply be looking for a place to unwind after work. Yet both tend to appreciate spaces where they genuinely enjoy spending time.

The preference helps explain why plush rugs continue to attract attention. Design styles have changed over the years, but soft textures remain a popular feature in homes, lounges, and personal spaces. 

What Makes Plush Rugs a Popular Interior Design Choice?

Some home upgrades attract attention because they make a bold statement. Plush rugs, especially hand-crafted area rugs, tend to win people over for a different reason.

The difference is usually noticeable the moment someone walks across the room. A soft surface underfoot can make a living area feel warmer and more welcoming without changing the overall layout or design of the space.

Plush rugs also add texture, which helps balance rooms filled with hard flooring, glass, metal, and other smooth surfaces. A room may look complete on paper, yet still feel a little cold. Soft textures can change that impression surprisingly quickly.

Choosing the Right Plush Rug for Your Space

Plush carpets and rugs can have a noticeable impact on how a room looks and feels, but the best choice depends on the space itself.

Different rooms place different demands on floor coverings. A rug that works well in a quiet reading nook may not be the best fit for a busy family room or entertainment area.

When comparing options, homeowners often consider factors such as:

  • Room size and furniture layout

  • Foot traffic throughout the space

  • Color and texture preferences

  • Maintenance requirements

  • The overall design style of the room

Many people pair plush textures with modern rugs to create spaces that feel both comfortable and visually balanced. Soft materials can complement clean lines, open layouts, and contemporary furnishings without overwhelming the design.

The right rug tends to feel like it belongs in the room from the start.

Comfort Never Really Goes Out of Style

House interior design trends have a habit of changing every few years. Colors come and go, furniture styles evolve, and certain features move in and out of favor.

Few people complain that their home feels too comfortable.

A plush rug can make a room feel more welcoming, whether someone is hosting guests, spending time with family, or simply relaxing at the end of a long day. Athletes may appreciate a place to relax after training. Homeowners are usually looking for the same thing after a long day.

People’s tastes may change over time, but the desire for a home that feels inviting remains remarkably consistent.

Plush Rugs Continue to Have Staying Home Styling Power

Some interior design trends fade quickly. Plush rugs have remained popular because they add something people notice the moment they walk into a room.

Explore more home design inspiration, lifestyle trends, and practical decorating ideas by browsing our latest articles.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Houston v Texas Tech
12 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Brendan Sorsby and the NFL Supplemental Draft: Can He Join the List of Most Notable Picks?

Lifestyle  |  Alison Green

Plush rugs are still interior design favorites of athletes and homeowners alike

NFL: MAY 27 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts Depth Chart After Minicamp

NFL: JUL 24 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

10 Takeaways From Colts Offseason Program

Poster for "Rocky in Concert 2026 Tour" celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic film, featuring a large image of a shirtless boxer and the event details.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Rocky in Concert

Colorful concert poster for the Dave Matthews Band's 2026 summer tour, featuring the band's name, tour dates, and the Ruoff Music Center venue.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Dave Matthews Band

Indiana Outdoors Header
Indiana Outdoors  |  scottjohnston1

Indiana Outdoors 6/13/26: Nature and the Law

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

NFL: JUN 10 Indianapolis Colts Minicamp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Day 3 Minicamp Notebook: Sauce Gardner Shines

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close