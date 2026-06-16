Pre-Game Broadcast with JMV & Hurst Limontes

- Date/time: Jun 24, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
- Venue: District Tap - Downtown
- Address: 141 S. Meridian Street, Indianapolis
The countdown to tip-off starts with JMV at District Tap! 🏀
Join us on Wednesday, June 24th from 3PM–6PM for a special Indiana Fever pre-game broadcast, presented by Hurst Limontes Indiana Injury Lawyers. 🔥 Get ready for game-day conversation, Fever talk, and your chance to score FREE TICKETS to an upcoming Indiana Fever game!
From Court to Court, you’ve got a winning team with Hurst Limontes.
We’ll see you there! 👋
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