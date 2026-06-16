Listen Live
Close
Sports

NFL Supplemental Draft Most Notable Picks

Brendan Sorsby and the NFL Supplemental Draft: Can He Join the List of Most Notable Picks?

Can Brenden Sorsby join NFL Greats Bernie Kosar & Cris Carter on the list of NFL Supplemental Draft Picks?

Published on June 16, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • The supplemental draft allows players who lost college eligibility to enter the NFL early.
  • Sorsby's betting scandal led to his NCAA ineligibility, forcing him to take the supplemental draft route.
  • The supplemental draft has produced both stars and busts, as teams gamble on talent that missed the regular draft.
Houston v Texas Tech
Source: John E. Moore III / Getty

Sorsby’s scandal puts spotlight on supplemental draft

Brendan Sorsby was supposed to be Texas Tech’s next high-profile quarterback. The former Indiana and Cincinnati passer arrived with size, mobility and expectations in the Big 12. Instead, a gambling scandal and an NCAA eligibility ruling have pushed him off the college stage. Now his future runs through one of the NFL’s least understood avenues: the supplemental draft.

RELATED: Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
RELATED: The 2026 NFL Draft’s 10 Biggest What-Ifs

What the NFL supplemental draft is

The NFL supplemental draft is a mid-summer option for players who become eligible after the regular draft. Prospects usually land there after they unexpectedly lose college eligibility through academics, discipline or new rulings. Teams submit bids using future draft picks in a weighted order. Win a player with a fourth-round bid and you forfeit that pick in the next regular draft. For front offices, it is a calculated gamble on talent that slipped outside the normal process.

Why Sorsby is headed there

Sorsby’s case intensified when details of his betting history became public. He acknowledged placing numerous sports wagers, including bets on Indiana football while on the roster. The NCAA ruled him ineligible and denied efforts to restore his status.
A brief court win offered hope, but public and conference pressure quickly closed that door. With his college career effectively over, the supplemental draft has become his only realistic path forward.

That path is not entirely lonely. Over the years, the supplemental draft has produced Pro Bowlers, Hall of Famers and high-risk bets that never paid off. Sorsby now joins a controversial lineage as the league again weighs whether this quiet process can still deliver value.

Here are the most notable supplemental draft selections in NFL history.

Bernie Kosar

  • 1985, Round 1, Cleveland Browns
  • Career passing: 23,301 yards, 124 TD, 87 INT; 81.8 passer rating; 108 starts

Cris Carter

  • 1987, Round 4, Philadelphia Eagles
  • Career receiving: 1,101 receptions, 13,899 yards, 130 TD; 8 Pro Bowls; Hall of Fame

Brian Bozworth

  • 1987, Round 1, Seattle Seahawks
  • Career defense: 24 games, all starts; career cut short by shoulder injury; 1987 All‑Rookie Team

Josh Gordon

  • 2012, Round 2, Cleveland Browns
  • Career receiving (NFL only): 220 receptions, 3,826 yards, 19 TD; led NFL with 1,646 receiving yards in 2013

Terrelle Pryor

  • 2011, Round 3, Oakland Raiders
  • Career passing: 1,994 yards, 9 TD, 12 INT; 3–7 record as starting QB;
    Career receiving: 79 receptions, 1,071 yards, 4 TD

Steve Walsh

  • Supplemental draft: 1989, Round 1, Dallas Cowboys
  • Career passing: 7,875 yards, 40 TD, 50 INT; 20–18 record as starter; 3 playoff starts (1–2)

Ahmad Brooks

  • Supplemental draft: 2006, Round 3, Cincinnati Bengals
  • Career defense: 145 games, 104 starts; 350 tackles, 53.5 sacks; 1 Pro Bowl

Bobby Humphrey

Related Stories

  • Supplemental draft: 1989, Round 1, Denver Broncos
  • Career rushing: 2,857 yards, 15 rushing TD in 51 games; 1 Pro Bowl (1991)

Rob Moore

  • Supplemental draft: 1990, Round 1, New York Jets
  • Career receiving: 628 receptions, 9,368 yards, 49 TD; 2 Pro Bowls; led NFL with 1,584 receiving yards in 1997

Jalen Thompson

  • Supplemental draft: 2019, Round 5, Arizona Cardinals
  • Career defense (through 2025 season): 78 games; 400‑plus tackles, multiple sacks, 9 INT, 30‑plus passes defended (league stats to date)

Jamal Williams

  • Supplemental draft: 1998, Round 2, San Diego Chargers
  • Career defense: 164 games, 138 starts; 443 tackles, 13 sacks, 4 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries; 3 Pro Bowls, 2 First‑Team All‑Pro

Related Tags

Brendan Sorsby NFL
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Recent
Houston v Texas Tech
12 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Brendan Sorsby and the NFL Supplemental Draft: Can He Join the List of Most Notable Picks?

Lifestyle  |  Alison Green

Plush rugs are still interior design favorites of athletes and homeowners alike

NFL: MAY 27 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts Depth Chart After Minicamp

NFL: JUL 24 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

10 Takeaways From Colts Offseason Program

Poster for "Rocky in Concert 2026 Tour" celebrating the 50th anniversary of the iconic film, featuring a large image of a shirtless boxer and the event details.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Rocky in Concert

Colorful concert poster for the Dave Matthews Band's 2026 summer tour, featuring the band's name, tour dates, and the Ruoff Music Center venue.
Events  |  Nick Cottongim

Get Tickets: Dave Matthews Band

Indiana Outdoors Header
Indiana Outdoors  |  scottjohnston1

Indiana Outdoors 6/13/26: Nature and the Law

Popular
WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

31 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking The NBA’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

4 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

48 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 50 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
31 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs

NFL: JUN 10 Indianapolis Colts Minicamp
Colts Coverage  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Day 3 Minicamp Notebook: Sauce Gardner Shines

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close