35 Photos Of NIL Sensation & Bombshell LSU Gymnast, Livvy Dunne

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne has become a household name, not just in gymnastics but across social media and the world of collegiate athletics.

As an LSU gymnast, Livvy’s exceptional talent and dedication to her sport have earned her an illustrious reputation in the gymnastics community.

But it’s her meteoric rise as an NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) sensation that has truly set her apart, making her one of the most recognized and followed athletes in the college sports world.

Livvy’s charm and striking looks have captivated millions on platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where she shares glimpses into her life as a gymnast, fashion-forward young woman, and role model.

Her relatability, combined with her undeniable star quality, has gained her millions of followers and lucrative endorsement deals, including partnerships with high-profile brands such as Vuori, American Eagle, and more.

Adding to her headline-making life is her relationship with Paul Skenes, the former LSU pitcher and MLB’s 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick. Together, they make a power couple who inspire admiration for their achievements in their respective disciplines.

Beyond the spotlight of her fame and relationship, Livvy is often praised by teammates and fans for her kindness, work ethic, and the positive energy she brings wherever she goes.

Livvy Dunne represents the new era of college athletes leveraging their talent, personality, and individuality to create lasting impact.

Whether she’s wowing judges with her gymnastics routines or inspiring fans through her social platforms, Livvy continues to prove she’s more than just a sensation—she’s a force in both athletics and the broader world of influence.

Take a look below at