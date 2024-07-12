25 Greatest Players to Play for USA Men’s Basketball The storied history of USA Men’s Basketball is rich with legendary players who have left an indelible mark on the sport. The list of the 25 greatest players to don the USA jersey represents a diverse mix of talent, charisma, and unparalleled skill that has defined eras and shaped the game of basketball globally. These iconic players have not only showcased exceptional athleticism and basketball prowess but have also embodied the values of teamwork, dedication, and sportsmanship. Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. From dominating performances on the court to influential leadership off the hardwood, each player on this esteemed list has contributed significantly to the success and legacy of USA Men’s Basketball. Their achievements transcend mere statistics and championships, resonating with fans around the world and inspiring aspiring athletes to reach new heights in their own basketball journeys. As ambassadors of the game, these players have exemplified the spirit of competition, camaraderie, and national pride, making them true legends of USA Men’s Basketball. While each player brings a unique style and contribution to the team’s legacy, together they form a tapestry of excellence that defines the pinnacle of basketball achievement. Their enduring impact on the sport serves as a testament to the enduring legacy of USA Men’s Basketball and cements their places in the annals of basketball history. Take a look below at the 25 Greatest Players to Play for USA Men’s Basketball. Take a look below at the

1. Michael Jordan – 1984, 1992 Source: David Madison/Getty Images Jordan, the widely-regarded greatest basketball player of all-time, suited up for Team USA twice; once as an amateur in 1984 and again as a member of the Chicago Bulls, fresh off his back-to-back championship run in 1992. Jordan earned gold twice, helping launch basketball’s global popularity into the stratosphere as a member of the “Dream Team” in Barcelona.

2. LeBron James – 2004, 2008, 2012, 2024* Source: EMPICS Sport/PA Images via Getty Images Arguably the second-greatest basketball player ever, James returns to Team USA after a 12-year absence, 20 years after his first Olympics with the team. The 2004 run ended is a disappointing bronze finish after the program’s dominance in the 1990s. James returned in 2008 as a member of the hollowed “Redeem Team,” bringing the U.S. back to its gold standard. The two-time gold medalist was the main fixture on the star-studded 2012 team, and looks to go for gold again in 2024.

3. Kobe Bryant – 2008, 2012 Source: FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images The late-great Kobe Bryant was the spark Team USA needed to return to the top of the international basketball mountaintop, after not participating previously with the program. He led a group of predominantly younger stars to gold in the 2008 Beijing Olympics, and was part of the 2012 team that rivaled the “Dream Team’s” talent.

4. Magic Johnson – 1992 Source: Frank Kleefeldt/Picture Alliance via Getty Images After retiring from professional basketball prematurely due to his HIV diagnosis in 1991, Johnson made his triumphant return to the hardwood as a member of the “Dream Team” at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. As one of the captains of the squad, the former Laker helped lead the first USA team comprised primarily of pro players to gold. He resumed his NBA career in 1996.

5. Larry Bird – 1992 Source: Getty Images Bird’s Olympics run in 1992 was the last of the hall of farmer’s professional basketball career, retiring a couple weeks after the close of the games. Dealing with nagging back issues that would ultimately force him into retirement, the co-captain still managed to appear in all eight games, averaging just over 18 minutes a game for the “Dream Team.”

6. Bill Russell – 1956 Source: Getty Images Before the NBA’s greatest champion played a game for the Boston Celtics, he led the 1956 United States men’s Olympic basketball team to gold in the Melbourne games. Russell, known for his defensive ability, led the team in scoring. He was one of three players on the roster, including future Celtics teammate K.C. Jones, to later player in the NBA.

7. Shaquille O'Neal – 1996 Source: Wally McNamee/Corbis via Getty Images Retrospectively, O’Neal should’ve been on the “Dream Team” in 1992, but the USA Basketball opted to select Duke University’s Christian Laettner as the lone amateur instead. The organization didn’t make the same oversight in 1996, selecting the future Lakers center to join the “Dream Team III.” Team USA would go on to win gold on home turf in Atlanta.

8. Tim Duncan – 2004 Source: Don Emmert/AFP via Getty Images Duncan’s lone appearance for Team USA was with the 2004 squad for the games in Athens. This team is remembered for being an embarrassment for the program, losing three games in the tournament and earning bronze, the first time Team USA didn’t win gold in the professional players era. It was a wakeup call for Team USA, as the rest of the world had caught up. Duncan’s longtime San Antonio Spurs teammate, Manu Ginobli, would lead Argentina to gold.

9. Stephen Curry – 2024* Source: Getty Images Curry will make his Olympics debut at the 2024 Paris games, 15 years into his professional career. Despite this late-career debut, Curry was a member of Team USA’s 2010 and 2014 FIBA World Cup squads, which both won gold. Hopefully the greatest shooter of all time adds an Olympic gold medal to his trophy case.

10. Kevin Durant – 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024* Source: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images Durant is one most-decorated USA Basketball players in the program’s history, earning gold in each of his three Olympics appearances. With his participation on the 2024 squad, he will join James in tying Carmelo Anthony for the most Olympic games for any member of USA Basketball. He could become the only player to win four gold medals.

11. Hakeem Olajuwon – 1996 Source: Getty Images The Nigerian-born Olajuwon joined “Dream Team III” after becoming a naturalized U.S. citizen in 1993, making him eligible for participation just in time for the Atlanta games. Team USA’s roster already featured O’Neal and David Robinson, leading to the Houston Rockets center sharing minutes at center with the other two future hall of famers in the seven games he appeared in.

12. Oscar Robertson – 1960 Source: John G. Zimmerman/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images Robertson led the Team USA in scoring at the 1960 Rome games, blowing out opponents by an average of 42.4 points per game en route to Olympic gold. Robertson’s squad is widely regarded as the greatest amateur basketball team of all time, later inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a unit in 2010.

13. Jerry West – 1960 Source: Getty Images West joined Robertson ahead of their first NBA season in Rome on the 1960 gold medal-winning team, comprised over several other future NBA stars. “Mr. Clutch” averaged 14.1 ppg in the tournament, one of five Americans to average double-figures in scoring.

14. Dwyane Wade – 2004, 2008 Source: Tony Marshall/PA Images via Getty Images Wade was there when Team USA ended its gold medal streak in 2004. He was also there in 2008 when the streak was started again, leading the “Redeem Team” in scoring as they captured gold. Wade was a finalist for the 2012 team, but was one of the many high-profile players left off the final roster due to injuries.

15. David Robinson – 1988, 1992, 1996 Source: John W. McDonough/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images A member of Team USA’s 1988 squad that earned bronze, the program’s lowest finish in Olympic Games at that point, Robinson returned as a member of the “Dream Team” in 1992, earning his first of two gold medals. He was one of five players to return from the original “Dream Team” for “Dream Team III” in 1996.

16. Kevin Garnett – 2000 Source: Getty Garnett joined Team USA for the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, where the world began to recognize the rest of the world was catching up to the Americans. Games down the stretch of the tournament had uncharacteristically narrow margins for Team USA, winning gold by two points over Lithuania. Garnett may be best-remembered during this tournament for shoving teammate Vince Carter in celebration of the latter’s jump and dunk over France’s Frédéric Weis.

17. Karl Malone – 1992, 1996 Source: Getty Images Malone was cut from the 1984 men’s team, but when pros were allowed to compete in the Olympics in 1992, he was one of the first 10 selections for the “Dream Team.” He was third in scoring for Team USA in Barcelona, and returned for “Dream Team III” in 1996.

18. Charles Barkley – 1992, 1996 Source: Icon Sportswire Barkley’s run at the 1992 Barcelona games with the “Dream Team” was the start of the apex of his career. Prior to his 1993 MVP and trip to the NBA Finals with the Phoenix Suns, he lead Team USA in scoring, despite only starting half the games. He would return to the program in 1996 for the Atlanta games.

19. Scottie Pippen – 1992, 1996 Source: David Madison/Getty Images Pippen was one of the first 10 selections for the “Dream Team.” He led the team in assists, and is best-remembered for joining Jordan in their defensive harassment of Croatia’s Toni Kukoč. Kukoč was drafted by the Bulls in 1990, but had yet to come over to the states, with then-Chicago Bulls general manager Jerry Krause raving about how good he was. Pippen and Jordan took this as an opportunity to get back on Krause in their never-ending vendetta against him. Pippen rejoined Team USA for 1996.

20. Chris Paul – 2008, 2012 Source: Haslin Frederic/Corbis via Getty Images Paul joined the “Redeem Team” in 2008, leading the team in assists on their way to their first gold medal since 2000. He returned to Team USA in 2012 as the starting point guard for one of the greatest teams ever assembled.

21. James Harden – 2012 Source: Getty Harden’s lone Team USA run came in 2012 for the London games, prior to his stint with the Houston Rockets. Harden played a contributing bench role for the team en route to back-to-back gold medals for the Americans. Harden was initially on the 2016 team, but later withdrew.

22. Clyde Drexler – 1992 Source: David Madison/Getty Images Fresh off a second Finals loss, Drexler joined the “Dream Team” for the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games, controversially selected over Detroit Pistons star Isiah Thomas. Drexler was one of five Americans to average double figures during the games.

24. Allen Iverson – 2004 Source: Getty Iverson’s lone Team USA stint came in 2004, leading Team USA to a disastrous bronze-medal finish at the Athens Games. It was the program’s worst result since 1988. Iverson lead the Americans in scoring, but struggled in efficiently from the floor.