10 Takeaways From Chris Ballard Season-Ending Presser

INDIANAPOLIS – On Thursday, it was time for the 9th season-ending press conference recap from general manager Chris Ballard.

From Ballard, words can only go so far when you carry the resume that he has, but he did offer some insight into further roster tweaks heading into 2026.

Here’s 10 takeaways from what Ballard had to say:

1. Normal Chris Ballard? Source:Getty Ballard Quote: “(Playoffs or bust) always the mindset.” Bowen’s Thoughts: When this is your 9th time doing one of these season-ending press conferences, and 7th without a playoff appearance, the words are probably going to sound pretty similar. That’s especially the case when the playoff drought is 5 straight years. Again, Ballard is having to defend a resume lacking major substance. Ballard was again asked about his “greatest accomplishment” as GM. He largely pointed to the 2018 and 2020 seasons. That’s humbling when you have to go back a handful of years, while every other team in the AFC South has won the division since (and every NFL team but 2 have a shorter playoff drought). I would say on the Ballard “demonstrative/emotional” meter, this Thursday press conference was more subdued. That’s probably because 2025 was not some egregiously poor season, by any means. On Thursday, Ballard took his blame, got philosophical in explaining the difference between pain and suffering and was also pretty candid on items that need changing. The GM also acknowledged the patience the Irsay family continues to give him as he now enters a 10th season building the Colts.

2. Defensive Attention Is Coming Source:Getty Ballard quote: “We have to add some fuel to the D-line.” Bowen’s Thoughts: We got our 2026 answer as the biggest roster focus for this offseason from Ballard. It is getting “younger, faster” across the defense, but particularly up front. That makes total sense with past investments on defense not offering enough returns over the years. The Colts have free agent defensive ends in Tyquan Lewis, Samson Ebukam and Kwity Paye. Should we expect most of the Colts draft capital (no first-round pick) to be on defense then? Is Lou Anarumo ready to play some younger guys on defense? Ballard had a long pause when asked about the linebacker play from 2025, before praising what Zaire Franklin and Germaine Pratt did. In the front “6” of the defense, these are the ages of the Colts starters there: DeForest Buckner (31), Grover Stewart (32), Kwity Paye (27), Laiatu Latu (25), Zaire Franklin (29), Germaine Pratt (29). So, expect the defense to get some hefty attention this offseason

3. Carlie’s Question To Chris Source:Getty Ballard quote: “Do you still have your juju or your shimmer to do this?” Bowen’s Thoughts: That was the No. 1 question Carlie Irsay-Gordon posed to her general manager when the duo met prior to the season finale, one of several multi-hour meetings they had that week, according to Ballard. It is another reminder of how highly the Irsays think of Ballard, despite one of the more pathetic looking GM resumes 9 years in. The question, asked by Irsay-Gordon, was more if Ballard still had “confidence” in a role he’s grateful to still have. To me, that’s more of a question one would toss to an accomplished/aging head coach or GM, not to someone who has yet to prove they are actually worthy of holding such a position for as long as Ballard had.

4. Continued Late-Season Collapses Source:Getty Ballard Quote: “That is one of the major issues we’ve had.” Bowen’s Thoughts: One of the things Ballard was most candid about is the rather annual late-season collapses we’ve seen from his football teams. Even Ballard counted them out loud on Thursday. You could make the case 2021, 2022, 2024 and 2025 have all had that, with the 7 straight losses of this past season atop the list. Again, you have injury context, but Ballard stressed the need to handle adversity better. The GM mentioned the 2-7 record in one-score games. Ballard had a long pause when asked about continued late-season collapses and if it’s more culturally related. The GM said he didn’t currently have an answer on that.

5. Sauce Gardner Trade Source:Getty Ballard Quote: “Sauce has got a really bright future and he’s going to be a core piece for us for a while.” Bowen’s Thoughts: Certainly, you’d expect Ballard to stand by his franchise-shaking trade of sending two first-round picks and AD Mitchell to the Jets for Sauce Gardner. Ballard pointed to the age and contract of Gardner as attractive elements in that move. For me, this trade is more of a conversation falling at the feet of Carlie Irsay-Gordon, rather than Ballard. Such a seismic move has to have Owner approval. And did Irsay-Gordon properly account for all the tentacles of such a trade (i.e. the QB commitment impact and the impact of head coach and general manager)? I think that’s a fair question.

6. Expect Daniel Jones Back Source:Getty Ballard Quote: “I think it’s mutual on both sides. I think Daniel was a really good fit for this organization and I think this organization and city was a really good ft for Daniel.” Bowen’s Thoughts: As we have said, things continue to sound like Daniel Jones will be the Colts starting quarterback in 2026. How that looks contractually remains to be seen. Ballard offered ample praise for Jones and confidence in the Achilles rehab. One thing that Ballard brought up in regards to Jones’ injuries this past season was the stark contrast into the success of Jonathan Taylor in the first half of the season, compared to the second half. Ballard said a focus this offseason needs to be on the Colts being able to “run it, when we want to run it.” That faded majorly as the Colts lost 7 straight games to end the season.

7. Anthony Richardson Outlook Source:Getty Ballard Quote: “He’s got to still work through the vision (impairment) that he has and we will see what the future holds there.” Bowen’s Thoughts: Let’s empty out the other “non Daniel Jones quarterback” thoughts here. It’s just still hard for me to see Anthony Richardson on the Colts in 2026. He has a $10.8 million cap hit. Could the Colts trade him for a middle-ish pick? Speaking of trades, Ballard said that was something they explored in the veteran QB area at the trade deadline, knowing they could need some insurance behind Daniel Jones, after the orbital fracture to Richardson. But nothing came to fruition. Ballard did have some positive things to say about what Riley Leonard showed in his game and a half of action.

8. No Major Staff Changes? Source:Getty Ballard Quote: “Right now, we are still visiting. But I don’t see that.” Bowen’s Thoughts: Unlike last year at defensive coordinator, it doesn’t sound as if the Colts will have big staff changes. Of course, we will have to see how the potential head coach openings fill up with Lou Anarumo apparently a candidate with the Titans and Giants. Ballard was asked about contacting John Harbaugh. The Colts GM immediately shared his admiration for what Harbaugh has done as a head coach, but also made it clear Shane Steichen is the head coach of the Colts.

9. More Alec Pierce Love Ballard Quote: “I have always believed in Alec Pierce from Day 1.” Bowen’s Thoughts: Back in that 2022 Draft, Ballard was such a big Alec Pierce fan, he viewed him higher than some of the wideouts that went ahead of the former Cincinnati Bearcat. Again, I think there’s heavy interest in the Colts wanting Pierce back. And that franchise tag can’t be ignored. On the other roster personnel front, Ballard sounded more optimistic about DeForest Buckner (neck surgery) playing in 2026 than Charvarius Ward (continued concussions). He had complimentary things to say about pending free agent Braden Smith, while also pointing to rookie Jalen Travis showing something late in the year. Ballard was very high on the rookie years of CB-Justin Walley (torn ACL) and S-Hunter Wohler (foot injury) before they suffered season-ending injuries in August.