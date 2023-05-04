Listen Live
Join JMV At The District Tap For A Chance To Win Carb Day & Indy 500 Tickets!

Join JMV At The District Tap For A Chance To Win Carb Day & Indy 500 Tickets!
  • Date/time: May 18th, 3:00pm to 6:00pm
  • Venue: The District Tap
  • Address: 141 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46225

Join JMV and Molson Coors at The District Tap on May 18th from 3PM – 6PM to continue the race anticipation and a JMV remote broadcast!

If you attend the event you will have the chance to win Carb Day tickets and/or Indy 500 Miller Lite Party Deck tickets also!

Miller Lite ad for a ticket giveaway with JMV at District Tap

 

