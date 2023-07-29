AFC South Training Camp: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts underwent an offseason of extreme change after a disastrous 2022 season.

They have a brand-new head coach, an exciting rookie quarterback, and for the first time since Andrew Luck retired, optimism for the year ahead and beyond. GM Chris Ballard remains, though the pressure is certainly on for him to finally get this team turned around in the right direction.

Shortly after training camp began, questions began to swirl surrounding Jonathan Taylor, and his contract situation with the Colts. Taylor, who has 1 year left from his rookie deal, has been on the active/PUP list, and his agent has been increasingly vocal on Twitter about his client deserving a new deal. While Taylor will more than likely suit up for the Colts this season, it’s still a somewhat unsettling situation with the Colts best player.

So, with Colts training camp officially underway, let’s take a look at where the team is heading into the 2023 season.

Notable Departures

The Colts saw several players that saw significant snaps last season depart in free agency. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore was traded to the Cowboys, while linebacker Bobby Okereke and wide receiver Parris Campbell signed with the Giants. Also gone are quarterbacks Nick Foles and Matt Ryan, edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue, and kicker Chase McLaughlin. Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers was released following an investigation into betting on NFL games that saw him receive an indefinite suspension of at least a year. Safety Rodney McLeod , cornerback Brandon Facyson, tackle Matt Pryor, and defensive end Ben Banogu all departed in free agency as well.

New Additions

In free agency, the Colts were quiet as per usual. Their biggest addition was kicker Matt Gay, who signed a 4-year deal with $22.5 million. They did add some receiving help by signing Isaiah McKenzie and Breshad Perriman, as well as on the defensive line by bringing in Samson Ebukam. The team also signed former Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew, who will compete for the starting role.

The biggest addition to the team came in the draft, when the team selected QB Anthony Richardson 4th overall. Richardson, who only had 13 college starts under his belt, will compete with Minshew for the starting gig. The team took cornerback Julius Brents and receiver Josh Downs in the 2nd and 3rd rounds, before adding to their offensive line with Blake Freeland in the 4th. The team continued to be busy in the later rounds, adding pass rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore, defensive backs Darius Rush, Daniel Scott, and Jaylon Jones, tight end Will Mallory, running back Evan Hull, linebacker Titus Leo, and tackle Jake Witt.

Players To Keep An Eye On

The most obvious answer here in rookie QB Anthony Richardson. By all accounts, the Colts want him to be the starter come Week 1, but he will have to earn it. The ultra-athletic but extremely raw Richardson will have to show that the game isn’t to big for him to get the starting nod over Minshew. Fortunately, it seems he’s off to a good start. His running ability will help cover for any growing pains in his passing game, and head coach Shane Steichen has experience game planning for a quarterback with Richardson’s skill set.

Another player to keep an eye on is Jonathan Taylor. Right now, he is not participating in practice as he remains on the active/PUP list, and many are assuming this has to do with his displeasure with his contract situation. Jim Irsay’s comments, and Taylor’s agent’s response to them, has thrust this issue into public view. Taylor will likely play for the team this year; he has very little leverage with another year left on his contract. Beyond that, however, is up in the air. As training camp continues, we’ll see if the Colts can resolve the situation surrounding their best player.

