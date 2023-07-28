Predicting Stats for Key Colts Players

Now that one practice is in the books for the Indianapolis Colts, that means now is the time to start predicting stats for the upcoming season, right? You bet it is!

On Wednesday’s edition of the Fan Midday Show with Brian Noe and Eddie Garrison, a voice familiar to many this summer on 93.5/107.5 The Fan in James Boyd of The Athletic joined the program.

Just for comparison, FanDuel Sportsbook has released props for some of the Colts players.

Jonathan Taylor 1,200.5 rushing yards (-112/-112) | 8.5 rushing TD’s (-108/-118)

Michael Pittman Jr. 800.5 receiving yards (-112/-112)

Anthony Richardson

JB – 2,200 passing yards| 20 total touchdowns | 13 interceptions

EG – 2,300 passing yards | 20 total touchdowns | 15 interceptions

BN – 2,100 passing yards | 15 total touchdowns | 14 interceptions

“I think they are going to be very very run heavy and very very old school in that sense because he doesn’t have it all together just now. Even though he’s good at the deep ball and things like that, the way you keep drives alive is making those intermediate throws, which is kind of what he struggled with all OTA’s and training camp. We didn’t see much of that today because he hardly threw the ball at all, which should be an indication for the future.” Boyd predicted.

Jonathan Taylor

JB – 1,500 rushing yards | 12 rushing touchdowns

EG – 1,300 rushing yards | 9 rushing touchdowns

BN – 1,450 rushing yards | 11 rushing touchdowns

Jelani Woods

JB – 500 receiving yards | 3 receiving touchdowns

EG – 450 receiving yards | 5 receiving touchdowns

BN – 401 receiving yards | 4 receiving touchdowns

“I don’t expect a lot of passing touchdowns this year particularly for tight ends or really anybody on the roster just because they are going to be pretty run heavy, I assume.” – James Boyd

Who do you think predicted the most realistic statistics for the three Colts players? Did Vegas set the lines too low for Taylor and Pittman Jr.?

