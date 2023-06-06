Colts LB Zaire Franklin on Isaiah Rodgers: He Made A Mistake

We had our interview with Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin lined up about a week ahead of time. Up until Monday evening, it was going to be a check in to see how he was doing and how he thought OTAs and the team were looking. But the news that teammate Isaiah Rodgers was being investigated by the NFL into violating the league’s gambling problem changed the start of that interview.

Franklin was still more than willing to come on and join us and answered a couple of questions regarding the situation involving Rodgers and how the NFL gambling policy is laid out. We also discussed plenty from what he likes so far in this year’s team, the intrigue that comes with Anthony Richardson, players who remind him of a younger version of himself and being a Philadelphia native we had to ask about Philly cheesesteak etiquette.

He’s a great teammate, great human being, great man, great father and a genuinely good person but he made a mistake. – Colts LB Zaire Franklin on Isaiah Rodgers being investigated by the NFL on a gambling probe

Franklin also didn’t hold back on not liking the new NFL kickoff rules and said while safety is paramount they also know what they signed up for as players. For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!