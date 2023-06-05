Colts Player Under Investigation For Betting On Games

During Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, news broke that a Colts player was under investigation by the NFL for placing wagers on Colts games.

Per a report by Sports Handle, a player on the Colts roster is facing an inquiry for what was described as “pervasive” betting activities.

That player “appears to have made the wagers through an account opened by an acquaintance” according to the report.

Sports Handle also noted that the player is not a superstar but would be someone that the average fan is aware of. It also mentioned that the player is still on the roster, and that most of the betting took place in 2022. It is unclear if the player was placing bets for or against the Colts, and it does not appear as though there was more than one player involved in the activity.

This comes shortly after the NFL suspended five other players for sports betting violations. With the prevalence of online sports gambling, and its continued growth, it wouldn’t be surprising to see more players get caught violating the rules and facing the consequences.

