Colts Sign Former First-Round Pick Breshad Perriman

INDIANAPOLIS –.The Colts are trying to add some veteran support for whoever their starting quarterback is in 2023.

Although this question probably is more of a “how much support” does Breshad Perriman still offer at this point in his career.

On late Monday morning, the Colts signed the 29-year-old former first-round pick, while cutting Butler WR-Tyler Adams.

Perriman walks into a very youthful Colts wideout room searching for a little direction himself on what’s left in his 9-year NFL career.

In the last two years, Perriman has caught just 20 balls in 17 total games.

For his career, Perriman has never caught more than 36 passes in a season.

If Perriman is ready to go for the final two weeks of the offseason program, he should see some nice reps.

Currently, the Colts are without Michael Pittman (hip) and Josh Downs (knee) in their OTA sessions.

Probably the strength of Perriman’s game has been as a big play threat at receiver. He’s averaged 16 yards per catch in his career, which includes stops with the Ravens, Jets, Browns and Bucs

That type of wideout would seem to play into Anthony Richardson’s big arm.

It would appear the Colts have 4-to-5 locks to make the team at receiver in Michael Pittman, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, Ashton Dulin and Isaiah McKenzie.

Perriman has played just 47 total special teams in his career (41 last year). That ST role will be a must if he’s going to make the Colts roster.