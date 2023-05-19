What Happened Between Pato O’Ward and R.C. Enerson?

Tonight, on Trackside with Kevin Lee and Curt Cavin, they recap the second day of practice for the Indianapolis 500 with Marcus Ericsson finishing with the fastest lap speed of 229.607, highlight a driver that doesn’t have the confidence right now in his car because there’s a chance that he could get bumped this weekend, and how far back a driver can start and have a chance to win the race.

Additionally, Kevin and Curt highlight the news of the day today involving Kyle Larson being at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway today, the situation between R.C. Enerson and Pato O’Ward during the practice session that almost ended badly for the two cars and announce that the Prime 47 Burger Bash VIP tickets are officially sold out.