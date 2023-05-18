Felix Rosenqvist Is Ready To Capture First Indy 500 Win

As Felix Rosenqvist sat in his trailer waiting for the rain to stop on Monday (which it never did) he did what any IndyCar driver would do: have a conversation with ChatGPT, the AI-app that is picking up worldwide headlines. “Who is Mexico’s most famous celebrity? It isn’t Pato O’Ward.”
Rosenqvist joined Kevin & Query on Wednesday and not only discussed his conversations with artificial intelligence apps but also discussed what he and his Arrow McLaren team are looking for during practice sessions, his optimism heading into the Indianapolis 500 and even his favorite ABBA song.
For the full interview, click the link below and be sure to listen to Kevin & Query every weekday morning from 7-10 on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan!
